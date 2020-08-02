Georgia camp outbreak shows rapid virus spread among children
ATLANTA — COVID-19 spread quickly among unmasked youth at YMCA camp, CDC finds.Some 260 cases of the coronavirus have been tied to attendees and staff at a North Georgia YMCA children’s camp in June, according to a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the largest known superspreading events in the state.The report details how COVID-19 spread rapidly among children and teens within the camp and raises questions about the effectiveness of safety protocols as school districts and colleges contemplate reopening for in-person instruction this fall.YMCA Ca…
How Texas tracks the virus’ toll
AUSTIN, Texas — The death toll from the coronavirus in Texas came into sharper focus this past week, as health officials added several hundred more fatalities to a tally that now exceeds 6,000.The jump came as the Texas Department of State Health Services shifted to death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death, as a data source, instead of local health reports. State officials said the move provides a more accurate picture of the human toll of the disease.But the lag time in receiving death certificates — up to 10 days after a person dies — offers a delayed account of the number o... (more…)
A new generation of COVID-19 tests may be Florida’s best shot at containing virus spread
Florida’s coronavirus summer has felt like deja vu for public health experts worried about a testing system once again unable to keep up with surging cases and demand.Like the rest of the country, the Sunshine State has relied on commercial labs to perform ever-increasing numbers of labor intensive molecular tests to detect COVID-19. An early summer wave of people seeking the tests created a bottleneck of results with up to two-week delays across the state.That forced the Florida Division of Emergency Management to pivot to new providers and less sensitive tests earlier this month, reducing wa... (more…)