Georgia high school that drew national attention over masks will reopen part time
ATLANTA — Students at the Paulding County high school that drew national attention after leaked photographs showed crowded hallways and few masks will return to campus part time under a new plan to control the spread of the coronavirus.North Paulding High School, among the earliest schools to open its doors in the nation, was closed last week as a half dozen students and three staffers tested positive for COVID-19.The disease has spread since then, with at least 35 confirmed cases now reported in the school of 2,000 students, the Paulding County School District said Wednesday.The school distri…
Prosecutors seek permission for single trial for all 4 ex-officers in George Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors are seeking to try the four former officers charged in George Floyd’s killing in one trial.Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank filed a motion Wednesday requesting to join the trials of Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A trial date has been set for March 8.Frank argued that the charges and evidence against the four are similar, that witnesses and family members “are likely to be traumatized by multiple trials” and that the “interests of justice” necessitate one trial.“Trying these cases jointly would ensure that the jury understands … a... (more…)
Chicago mayor announces review of city monuments as part of ‘a racial healing and historical reckoning project’
CHICAGO — Nearly three weeks after ordering the removal of Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced the formation of a committee to review the city’s monuments as part of “a racial healing and historical reckoning project.”The Lightfoot administration also said it will commission “a series of temporary public artworks that focus on a broader range of topics around COVID-19, inequality and racial reconciliation.”The panel’s co-chairs will be Mark Kelly, who heads the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events; Bonnie McDonald, president ... (more…)
US braces for evictions crisis as aid talks stall in Washington
New York (AFP) - Activists and relief groups in the United States are scrambling to head off a monumental wave of evictions nationwide, as the coronavirus crisis leaves tens of millions at risk of homelessness.The jobs catastrophe sparked by the global health emergency and the tepid rebound in the world's largest economy have left Americans struggling to pay rent and vulnerable to eviction.Hopes for relief in the form of a fresh aid package from Washington were dashed as partisan bickering scuppered the latest negotiations.The housing crisis is "already a tsunami," said Bambie Hayes-Brown of G... (more…)