Georgia’s Stone Mountain braces for another armed protest as far-right groups plan to rally at Confederate memorial
ATLANTA — Hundreds of members of a Black militia turned heads July 4 as they marched with assault rifles, shotguns and other firearms, on Stone Mountain and its famous Confederate memorial. Now several far-right groups, including militias and white supremacists, are planning an answer rally on Aug. 15, and a broad coalition of leftist anti-racist groups are organizing a counter-demonstration. Local authorities, who have been closely monitoring online chatter about the rally, are bracing for possible conflict. The City of Stone Mountain last week issued a public warning about the planned demonstr…
’Why didn’t Putin take it?’: Biomedical doctor explains why Russia’s vaccine ‘is a dangerous thing for them to do’
Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged that his country has come up with the first coronavirus vaccine and that he has tested it on his daughter, who evidently was diagnosed with the deadly disease. It was eventually revealed that the vaccine is only in the first phase of testing, which is behind where other vaccines are in the testing phases.
Speaking to MSNBC's Joshua Johnson, Dr. William Haseltine, an infectious diseases expert who founded two research departments on HIV/AIDS and cancer, questioned the viability of the so-called Russian vaccine.
"First, my comment on the Russian vaccine, they call it Sputnik 5, which is harkening back to their first satellite," said the doctor. "I would recall it Afghanistan 2, remembering their deadly foray into the Middle East. This is a dangerous thing for them to do for their people and the rest of the world. I would rather have seen Putin take it than give it to his daughter, for example. Why didn't he take it, if he thinks it's so safe? We don't know, and they can't know that it's safe and effective.
‘Unstable’ Trump will unleash ‘a racial grievance campaign unlike we have ever seen’: veteran GOP strategist
In an interview with NPR this Tuesday, veteran GOP strategist Stuart Stevens talked about his party's support for President Trump, saying that it represents an abandonment of principles it long claimed to embrace. According to Stevens, the GOP paved the way for Trump by allowing "kooks and lunatics and anti-intellectuals to become dominant in the party."
Steven says that Trump will reignite his racial grievance campaign for 2020, and it will be much more divisive than it was in 2016.
"This is an unstable man who is headed to potentially a historic defeat," Stevens told NPR. "And I think he's going to wave the bloody shirt and try to scare white voters, and I think they're going to do everything they can to suppress non-white votes. Legal, illegal, quasi-legal. That's what they're going to try to do because they think that's the only way they can win."
A science reporter explains how Trump’s ‘devastatingly inept response’ to COVID-19 humiliated the planet’s most powerful nation
As the world passes a grim milestone of 20 million coronavirus cases, we look at how the pandemic humbled and humiliated the world’s most powerful country. Over a quarter of the confirmed infections and deaths have been in the United States, which has less than 5% of the world’s population. Ed Yong, a science writer at The Atlantic who has been covering the pandemic extensively since March, says existing gaps in the U.S. social safety net and the Trump administration’s “devastatingly inept response” made for a deadly combination.
