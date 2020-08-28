German doctors see ‘improvement’ in Russian opposition leader Navalny’s condition
German doctors treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for a suspected poisoning said Friday the dissident is still in an induced coma but his condition is stable and his symptoms are improving.
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia about a week ago and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.
Last weekend, he was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin, where doctors found indications of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system.
Found in some drugs, pesticides and chemical nerve agents, cholinesterase inhibitors block the breakdown of a key chemical in the body, acetycholine, that transmits signals between nerve cells.
Navalny, 44, is being treated with the antidote atropine. Charité said “there has been some improvement in the symptoms caused by the inhibition of cholinesterase activity.”
Navalny’s allies insist he was deliberately poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations that Russian officials rejected as “empty noise.”
Western experts have cautioned that it is far too early to draw any conclusions about what may have caused Navalny’s condition, but note that Novichok, the Soviet-era nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain, was a cholinesterase inhibitor.
The Russian doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia have repeatedly contested the German hospital’s conclusion, saying they had ruled out poisoning as a diagnosis and that their tests for cholinesterase inhibitors came back negative.
Investigation requires ‘full transparency’
Many countries have pushed Russia to investigate the case, something that German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday should be done in “full transparency.”
Navalny was brought to Germany for treatment after Merkel personally offered the possibility of him being treated in Berlin.
“We have an obligation to do everything so that this can be cleared up,” Merkel told reporters at her annual summer news conference. “It was right and good that Germany said we were prepared … to take in Mr. Navalny. And now we will try to get this cleared up with the possibilities we have, which are indeed limited.”
When there is more clarity about what happened, Germany will try to ensure a “European reaction” to the case, Merkel said. She cited the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter in Britain two years ago, which prompted many European countries to expel Russian diplomats.
So far, Russian authorities appear reluctant to investigate the politician’s condition. Navalny’s team submitted a request last week to Russia’s Investigative Committee, demanding authorities launch a criminal probe on charges of an attempt on the life of a public figure and attempted murder, but said there was no reaction.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he saw no grounds for a criminal case until the cause of the politician’s condition was fully established. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office said Thursday that a preliminary inquiry launched last week hasn’t found any indication of “deliberate criminal acts committed against” Navalny.
(AP)
Breaking Banner
Florida cop caused 92-year-old woman to bleed when he handcuffed her for rolling a stop sign
A deputy in Florida's Lee County this week was placed on paid administrative leave when he caused a 92-year-old woman to bleed after handcuffing her in her own driveway after she rolled through a stop sign.
Local news station NBC 2 reports that Bonita Springs resident Dorothy Friedenreich was driving back home from the store when she apparently missed a stop sign.
She saw police lights in back of her and pulled into her driveway.
The woman got out of her car and started to walk away from the deputy, who proceeded to grab her by the arms and press them behind her back.
Breaking Banner
GOP congressman publicly denounced by his own sister for being ‘intertwined’ with Trump
The sister of Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) took to Facebook to slam her brother for being "intertwined" with President Trump after he voted against funding for the Postal Service last weekend.
"Enough is enough," Carol Del Prince wrote in her post on Sunday. "You don’t serve the people who 'elected' you in the very gerrymandered 1st District of Ohio. We The People need better representation in Washington. You’re so intertwined with Trump and his corrupt administration that you’ve lost your way. No amount of pizza can change your record and actions since January 2017."
Del Prince even invited Chabot's Democratic opponent to put a campaign sign in her yard.
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump is in for a big surprise if she thinks she’ll be president one day: columnist
In her column for the Daily Beast, acerbic Donald Trump critic Molly Jong-Fast made note of Ivanka Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention and pointed out that, if the first daughter thinks it will be a stepping stone to someday becoming president too, she is in for a rude awakening.
In prose dripping with contempt, Jong-Fast labeled Ivanka nothing more than a "designer of plastic handbags" copied from competitors who only landed a job in the White House because she is Donald Trump's "favorite child," and that her accomplishments in government are vague at best.