Ghislaine Maxwell is first federal inmate in NYC to receive in-person visit during pandemic, sources say
NEW YORK — A Brooklyn federal jail rolled out the orange carpet for Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense team Friday, allowing them what sources said was the first in-person federal jail visit in the city since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Daily News has learned.An attorney for Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam and a woman walked into Sunset Park’s Metropolitan Detention Center Friday morning to meet with the British socialite, toting legal documents. Both wore masks.Maxwell has been behind bars in Brooklyn for less than two months. Other inmates, who have been in lockdown since the pandemi…
Latest Headlines
Veteran charged with Steve Bannon in border wall fundraising scam keeps ranting online about case
NEW YORK — The triple-amputee Air Force veteran accused of scamming supporters who donated to a private Mexico border wall fund won’t stop ranting about the case on Facebook, prosecutors said Friday.Brian Kolfage, the founder of the “We Build the Wall” fundraiser, was arrested Aug. 20 along with President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon and others for allegedly spending more than $1 million in donations on personal expenses.After being released on bail, Kolfage began posting screeds referring to himself as a “political prisoner” and victim of a “witch hunt.” The posts continued even... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Sarah Palin’s defamation case against New York Times heads to trial
NEW YORK — Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times over an inaccurate editorial are headed to trial.Manhattan Federal Judge Jed Rakoff wrote in a 36-page decision that the former Alaska governor’s allegations against former Opinion Editor James Bennet and the paper were best left to a jury. The judge scheduled a trial for Feb. 1, “pandemic permitting.”Palin claims Bennet acted with “actual malice” by writing an editorial, which was corrected, linking advertisements by her political action committee to the 2011 attempted assassination of former Rep. Gabby Giffords.“Taken in the light m... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘Rules go out the window’: How the elite media normalizes Trump’s lawlessness
After the spectacle of a Democratic National Convention featuring more Republicans than Latinos, Americans got a Republican Convention featuring—to pick just one thing— gleeful violations of the Hatch Act. That’s the law that prohibits federal employees from taking part in partisan political activities. So, things like having the Secretary of State make a campaign speech from Jerusalem, where they’re engaged on state business, or the first lady stumping with the White House Rose Garden as backdrop, or the head of Homeland Security performing a naturalization ceremony, with Trump looking on, as part of the convention—all patently illegal and unethical.