Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers plead to keep testimony secret
MIAMI — Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, the jailed alleged madam to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, have asked an appellate court to keep sealed a controversial deposition of hers but failed in a much-anticipated filing to present new information they had learned in a separate criminal case that they said would bolster their argument for keeping the material under wraps.The new filing from Maxwell hit the court docket Thursday night, hours before a deadline imposed by the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York. It is hearing her appeal of an order by U.S. District Judge Lorett…
Trump under pressure to top Biden’s wildly successful convention as his polls continue collapse: report
According to an analysis by CNN's Maeve Reston, the virtual Republican National Convention this week may be the last chance Donald Trump has to stop the collapse of his re-election campaign and he is under the gun to replicate the success of Joe Biden's widely-praised event that concluded on Thursday.
ASs Reston notes, that president's plan to paint Biden as "Sleepy Joe" not up to the task of being president "backfired" in a major way after the former vice president delivered an acceptance speech that received praise across the board -- including Fox News personalities.
Trump official’s former lobbying clients — and donors — get a long list of favors from his agency as recusal pledge expires
Wheeler spent years as an energy lobbyist at the law firm Faegre Baker Daniels, where he represented companies like the coal giant Murray Energy, whose owner Robert Murray is a major Trump donor. Wheeler signed a pledge in May 2018 to recuse himself from matters related to former clients after he replaced embattled former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. But the two-year pledge expired earlier this year and he has been repeatedly accused of violating the agreement by approving rules that he lobbied for as a lobbyist for Murray Energy and others.
Trump ripped by rocker Ozzy Osbourne for ‘acting like a fool’ on COVID-19 while 1,000 Americans die every day
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, singer/songwriter Ozzy Osbourne unloaded on President Donald Trump for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this,” said Osbourne. “It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left. Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has."