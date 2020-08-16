‘Go home, racists!’: BLM counterprotesters shout down white nationalists in Stone Mountain, Georgia

Racial justice advocates on Saturday shouted down white nationalists gathered in the town of Stone Mountain, Georgia, where the groups faced off for a number of hours.

The city of Stone Mountain said Friday that the park—which features the world’s biggest Confederate monument—would be closed Saturday, and urged people to stay out of the downtown area out of “abundance of caution.”

According to the Associated Press, “right-wing groups led by an Arkansas group called Confederate States III% had applied for a permit to hold a rally in Stone Mountain Park,” but the permit was denied, leading the demonstrators to take to the city’s streets.

Stone Mountain closed as fully armed white extremists gather for a “Defend Stone Mountain” rally. #gapolpic.twitter.com/c87g81pGNI — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) August 15, 2020

“We’re going to use the Second Amendment to protect the First amendment,” gun extremist in Stone Mountain, Georgia. These insurrectionists threatened in advance that there could be “bloodshed” today. The open carry of loaded handguns and long guns is legal in Georgia. #gapol https://t.co/NObz4BsFdG — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 15, 2020

Atlanta’s WXIA reported on the action:

The opposing groups were loosely organized on both sides. The white nationalist demonstrators, who appeared to be far outnumbered, were seemingly composed of neo-Confederates and militia groups like the III% Security Force.

The number of protesters swelled at one point 500, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. “Militia groups from Arkansas and Florida have joined those from Georgia, but remain greatly outnumbered by counterprotesters from the left,” the newspaper noted.

The metro Atlanta chapter of the Democratic Socialsts of America called it an “overwhelming victory at Stone Mountain today, where the fascist right was scattered and run off.”

Overwhelming victory at Stone Mountain today, where the fascist right was scattered and run off. Hundreds of workers from across Georgia took a stand against racism and won. DISMANTLE WHITE SUPREMACY!

SANDBLAST STONE MOUNTAIN! pic.twitter.com/QpWO7LOMNS — Metro Atlanta DSA 🌹 (@MetroATLDSA) August 15, 2020

