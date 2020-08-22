‘God, this sucks’: Internet aghast at what Melania Trump has done to the Rose Garden

On Saturday, first lady Melania Trump unveiled the results of her renovation of the White House Rose Garden.

“Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation’s commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations to come,” Donald Trump’s third wife said in July when announcing the effort.

Historian Michael Beschloss posted before and after photos of the Rose Garden, which resulted in the first lady receiving harsh criticism.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

This is John Kennedy Jr. in 1963.

In front of the trees that are now gone. 😞 pic.twitter.com/bEfF6AoepV — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 22, 2020

Is there a damn thing the Trumps touch that doesn't turn out completely wrong? That new garden looks horrible. Flat, dull, and lifeless. Appropriate, I guess. — wellwhatnow (@wellwhatnow) August 22, 2020

Everything *Before Trump* is better. Shameful that they took out trees and added cement. Reminiscent of who they are: cold and void — SarahCA #BidenHarris2020 (@SarahBCalif) August 22, 2020

She hates flowers more than she hates refugee children. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) August 22, 2020

Looked better before. — Alex Lane (@alexandros618) August 22, 2020

They intentionally ripped out the trees. Imagine thinking this was a good idea, and going through with it. pic.twitter.com/WaFgiEi0de — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 22, 2020

Why would they cut down those beautiful trees? Of course added ugly pavement so Melania's stilletoes won't sink into the dirt. — Bonnie🇺🇸We Have Her Back (@BonniBK) August 22, 2020

So Melania killed the trees and the tulips? — It’s just Personwomanmancameratv 🌊 (@jerzysuregirl) August 22, 2020

God, this SUCKS! — Sally Mann Romano (@MannRomano) August 22, 2020

They made it all white … — Chance 🍀 (@catperchance) August 22, 2020

You destroyed our garden! How DARE you! Do you have no appreciation of history? Do you have no understanding of America, of what this gorgeous place MEANT?! Your tasteless, crass, white-power mindset is disgusting. Get out of OUR house! It's not yours to destroy! — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 22, 2020

This is the "Rose Garden: Pandemic Version!" It is devoid of color & lifeless. It looks like a garden that one would see at a war memorial. What were they thinking? — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 22, 2020

You tasteless bitch. You cut down cherry blossom trees and removed tulips and desecreted a truly special place. I fucking hate you and everything you stand for, you tacky, low rent, wife for hire. — Red (@Redpainter1) August 22, 2020

You took a beautiful, vibrant, diverse garden and turned it into a lifeless mausoleum. A bit like what your husband is doing to America. — PERSISTING SQUIRREL! 🐿 🗡️ ✊🏽 🌈 (@Iheartskwerls) August 22, 2020

Welp, you ruined it. The fact that you actually thought you could improve on Jackie Kennedy's style and grace says everything about you. I can't wait until you grifters are gone. — Pink Iguana 🌊 (@PinkIguana11) August 22, 2020

You absolutely ruined the Rose Garden. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) August 22, 2020

Hard to fit more than 170,000 tombstones on that green lawn. But the epitaph is the same. “Here lies the American people, murdered by Donald J. Trump along with our democracy.” — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 22, 2020

Like all Trumps, you fuck up anything you touch. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 22, 2020

What an ugly thing you've done!! The Rose Garden was gorgeous & perfect before you put your no-taste mitts on it. Jackie Kennedy-Onasis is spinning in her grave right now. Shame on you! — Anne C 💕 Love is Love 💕 (@annedeuceofcups) August 22, 2020

You ruined it! It's now cold and clinical. Your attempt to one up Jackie Kennedy is an epic fail. Who chops down trees??? — T-Minus 72 #RidenwithBiden🕶 (@craydaysinusa) August 22, 2020

They paved paradise and put up a parking lot https://t.co/ymWTB60Zof — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) August 22, 2020

Narrator: "And in yet another insult to George Washington and the country, Melania ordered the cherry tree to be chopped down."https://t.co/SA9HdCqrtu — Monty 🇺🇸Hamilton's Battery🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) August 22, 2020

She was going for that “Nuremberg rally grounds” look. https://t.co/ITxDKec5iO — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 22, 2020

Yet another thing we'll need to fix. https://t.co/5C5jL1B7O6 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) August 22, 2020

Wait the one on the left is the… before? This is not how makeovers are supposed to go. https://t.co/awLU85cEWe — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 22, 2020

I swear I'm not being petty when I say the Rose Garden "renovations" are a notable downgrade. They took a gorgeous, iconic area and turned it into an upscale hospital break area. https://t.co/yGXTxm1GqB — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 22, 2020

Jesus, lady, lots of First Ladies have been humiliated but they didn't take it out on Jackie Kennedy's trees. https://t.co/STrn9zThF6 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 22, 2020

The Left is before. The Right is after (though the reverse angle). They took out the trees from the beds and paved over part of the lawn. That's her big renovation. https://t.co/H599Y0hVlK pic.twitter.com/A7gtoZM71O — 👮🏻‍♂️ Pigs are treyf 🚫 (@JewishWorker) August 22, 2020