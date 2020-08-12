Quantcast
GOP congressman pleads ignorance after he’s caught at QAnon-linked event

Published

11 mins ago

on

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) says that he was unaware that the “Save the Children” human trafficking rally he attended this weekend was backed by a supporter of the “QAnon” movement, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While the rally’s affiliations were not made apparent in its advertising campaign, attendees sported memorabilia that signified their adherence to the conspiracy theory, which claims that there’s a secret Trump-led operation to take down Hollywood and Washington elites involved in Satanic pedophile rings.

QAnon supporters organized “Save the Children” rallies over the weekend in various cities, the AJC reports. The FBI has labeled QAnon as a domestic terrorist threat and Facebook temporarily blocked the #SavetheChildren hashtag earlier this month for spreading misinformation.

Carter’s spokespeople say he has no involvement with QAnon and was simply at the rally to show his support for causes aligned against sex trafficking.

“Congressman Carter was invited by a constituent who shares his strong stance against human trafficking, especially the trafficking of children,” spokesperson Mary Carpenter said in a statement. “Rep. Carter had no knowledge of any QAnon ties to the event, his attendance had absolutely nothing to do with QAnon, and Rep. Carter is in no way affiliated with QAnon.”


2020 Election

Kellyanne Conway attacks Kamala Harris for upholding a law Trump also supports

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

The Hatch Act is a federal law that bans certain federal government officials from engaging in political activities while in their role as executive branch employees.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is the poster child for breaking that federal law. Her violations have become so blatant that last year the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) recommended to President Donald Trump that Conway should be fired for violating that law. Trump refused, and Conway continues to ignore it, as she did just minutes ago.

‘Outright sabotage’: Here’s how Trump could hobble Biden’s administration — even if he accepts an election loss

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Even if President Donald Trump loses the election, and even if he willingly leaves the White House by Jan. 20, he and his staffers can undermine and impede Joe Biden's incoming administration.

The executive branch undergoes an overhaul each time a new president is elected, with more than 4,000 new political appointees entering government and hundreds more that require Senate confirmation, and outgoing administrations typically work to make that transition process as smooth as possible for their successors, according to Rebecca Friedman Lissner in The Atlantic.

