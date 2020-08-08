GOP donors abandoning Trump over fears his re-election campaign is doomed: report

On Saturday, Politico reported that Republican donors are starting to give up on President Donald Trump, viewing his re-election campaign as a lost cause.

“Recent national polls show Trump trailing Biden by anywhere from 3 to 10 percentage points, with swing states like Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania increasingly up for grabs,” reported Nancy Cook. “Some Republican donors and outside groups are even focusing their attention away from the White House to holding on to the Republican majority in the Senate, according to three Republicans close to the White House. Several Trump allies acknowledge if the election was held today, Trump would likely lose.”

“With just three months until the presidential election, numerous Republicans and administration officials are not sure Trump will be able to pull off another upset win,” said the report. “His administration’s handling of the coronavirus has hurt his standing with senior citizens, suburban voters, independents and women — and if schools do not reopen this fall, it will offer another illustration of how the U.S. has fallen behind other developed countries in combating the virus.”

One Republican donor said, “It is kind of like Groundhog Day. You think it’s better, but it’s not.”

Trump campaign officials, for their part, acknowledged the president is currently down but still argue they can close the gap in the remaining three months until the election.