GOP donors abandoning Trump over fears his re-election campaign is doomed: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that Republican donors are starting to give up on President Donald Trump, viewing his re-election campaign as a lost cause.
“Recent national polls show Trump trailing Biden by anywhere from 3 to 10 percentage points, with swing states like Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania increasingly up for grabs,” reported Nancy Cook. “Some Republican donors and outside groups are even focusing their attention away from the White House to holding on to the Republican majority in the Senate, according to three Republicans close to the White House. Several Trump allies acknowledge if the election was held today, Trump would likely lose.”
“With just three months until the presidential election, numerous Republicans and administration officials are not sure Trump will be able to pull off another upset win,” said the report. “His administration’s handling of the coronavirus has hurt his standing with senior citizens, suburban voters, independents and women — and if schools do not reopen this fall, it will offer another illustration of how the U.S. has fallen behind other developed countries in combating the virus.”
One Republican donor said, “It is kind of like Groundhog Day. You think it’s better, but it’s not.”
Trump campaign officials, for their part, acknowledged the president is currently down but still argue they can close the gap in the remaining three months until the election.
Along with everything else, Donald Trump’s a total pig
Can we put aside for the moment Trump's corruption, ignorance, incompetence, arrogance, racism, stupidity, criminality, greed and buffoonery, and just deal with the fact that he's a pig? You know what I'm talking about. Look at one of the photographs of Trump and his wife Melania alongside their good friends Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and you've got the whole thing in a proverbial nutshell. I mean, do you have any photographs of yourself with a convicted sex offender and someone accused of procurement in a child sex ring?This article first appeared in Salon.
GOP officials panicked after ‘contentious’ Trump phone call with one of the Republican Party’s top donors: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump may have alienated one of the Republican Party's top donors last week after complaining to Las Vegas businessman Sheldon Adelson that he didn't think that billionaire was doing enough to bolster his faltering re-election campaign.
That phone call -- described as "contentious" -- has Republican Party officials panicked that the Adelson may hold back million-dollar contributions to the party in an election year where GOP candidates are already struggling to hang onto their seats.
WATCH: Brutal new ad nails Trump’s decades-long history of racism
A new ad from progressive PAC MeidasTouch draws upon years of video footage to expose Donald Trump as a racist, going back to him calling for the execution of the Central Park Five -- who were found innocent -- to his present-day dog whistles to racists to support his re-election campaign.
The ad, called "Vote Out Racism," was released late Friday night, also touches on his birther comments about former President Barack Obama that extended into his presidential run in 2016.
