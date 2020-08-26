GOP forcing Trump to build ‘bizarre narrative’ as a friend to Black people: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author

On Wednesday, “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz broke down how the Republican convention is building a counternarrative to try to strengthen President Donald Trump with a few key groups of voters.
“There’s three audiences that speech will have a different influence on,” said Schwartz. “There’s his base. They don’t care what he says. They’re with him night, day, eyes open, eyes closed, doesn’t matter. There’s the Biden supporters and the Democrats who are not going to be, you know, will affect how they move forward in the campaign, but they’re not the target of this speech.”
“So, really, we’re talking about the 7 percent, 8 percent, who in one measure or another are swing voters or on the fence,” said Schwartz. “What he’s going to do, almost surely, is he’s going to continue to build this bizarre fantasy that he’s a reasonable human being and that he’s got progressive instincts, that he loves women and he loves Black people and he loves Mexicans and that’s been the fantasy that he has built during this week.”
“By the way, I don’t think it’s been his choice,” added Schwartz. “I think it’s one of the rare times where he’s listened to other people, and they’ve said to him, we know you hate all those people, we know you want to speak to your base, but what we want you to do is to bring 1 percent more black people to you and a half percent or 1 percent of suburban women.”
Watch below:
As election day approaches, voting-rights lawsuits are heating up across the country. In two separatefederal cases in August, 20 states and the District of Columbia sued President Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to reverse cutbacks to the postal system designed to undermine the agency’s ability to deliver the expected upsurge in mail-in ballots this fall.
On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journalreported that two of the immigrants in President Donald Trump's onstage naturalization ceremony on Tuesday hadn't been told they were going to be featured at the Republican National Convention.
"Sudha Narayanan and Neimat Awadelseid looked forward to Tuesday — the day, after a yearslong process, they would become U.S. citizens," reported Tarini Parti and Michael Bender. "They found out only minutes before the ceremony that President Trump would attend, and they didn’t know it would be aired during the Republican convention that night."
A new book on Stephen Miller, the architect of the Trump administration’s unprecedented attack on immigrant communities and the immigration system, describes the White House adviser as a dangerous man bringing white nationalist ideology to the highest levels of government. “This is what shapes the immigration policy,” says Jean Guerrero, author of “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda.” Miller, descended from Jewish immigrants, has been obsessed with fighting multiculturalism since his teenage years and has steadily climbed the right-wing political ladder to become one of Donald Trump’s most trusted associates. He is credited with many of Trump’s most vicious anti-immigrant policies, including separating immigrant children from their parents. “Stephen Miller primarily has been targeting families,” says Guerrero. “It becomes clear that for Stephen Miller, this is not about national security, this is not about keeping out criminals. This is about reengineering the ethnic flows into this country to keep Brown and Black families out.”