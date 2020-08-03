Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP governor blocks local officials from forcing private schools to only hold classes online

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) is overriding a local order from Montgomery County restricting private schools to operating online only, as a safety precaution against the coronavirus outbreak raging in the area.

“Hogan issued an emergency order Monday that said private schools’ reopening would be up to individual schools and not mandated by the state,” reported Madeline Charbonneau. “‘The blanket closure mandate imposed by Montgomery County was overly broad and inconsistent with the powers intended to be delegated to the county health officer,’ Hogan said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Montgomery County is a heavily populated, suburban county that borders Washington, D.C. According to the report, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, which is the school of President Donald Trump’s son Barron, is one of the schools affected by the original order.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘One whopper after another’: CNN’s Acosta tears into Trump for lying the Postal Service can’t deliver enough ballots

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta slammed President Donald Trump's litany of lies about mail-in voting at the day's coronavirus press briefing.

"Right at the end of that press conference, the president was just telling one whopper after another about mail-in voting, at one point saying that he doesn't believe that the U.S. Postal Service has the ability to deal with mail-in balloting at election time," said Acosta. "We just need to point out, the U.S. Postal Service put out a statement late this afternoon that says, 'the Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected election and political mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are all the ways government made the rich richer during the coronavirus economic crisis

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

The disparity between the rich and the poor has expanded in America during the coronavirus pandemic and government shutdowns, NBC News reported Monday.

"The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates, bought more than $2 trillion in debt and created new lending “facilities,” which flooded the financial system with money and rallied stocks," NBC News reported. "That has been a boon for investors, but the vast majority of stocks owned in the U.S. belong to the wealthiest 10 percent."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s hair focus of discussion during his press conference: ‘His comb-over no longer hides the bald spot’

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday briefed the nation about Hurricane Isaias and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump spoke for more than half an hour, complaining about investigations into his finances by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. and suggesting New York needed a redo of its primary election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image