GOP intends to nominate Trump behind closed doors at RNC convention: report
The Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina inteds to re-nominate President Donald Trump behind closed doors, according to a new report by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
“[W]e are planning for all of the Charlotte activities to be closed press: Friday, August 21 – Monday, 24th given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state,” an unnamed convention spokesperson told the newspaper.
“We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events,” the spokesperson explained.
The spokesperson could not say whether the event would even be televised by C-SPAN.
Trump mocked for warning of economic crash if he isn’t re-elected: ‘You already made the jobs disappear’
President Donald Trump on Saturday argued that the stock markets will crash if he loses the 2020 campaign to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump argued that Biden wants to raise taxes by 3 trillion dollars, which was in parenthesis to indicate it was a direct quote, but a source was not cited.
"Actually, it will be much more than that, and much of it on nonsense. Markets and your 401k’s will CRASH. Jobs will disappear!" Trump warned.
The president, who went golfing after enhanced unemployment insurance expired, was blasted for his tweet. Here's some of what people were saying:
Enhanced unemployment expired Friday — President Trump responded by spending Saturday golfing
America's economic crisis worsened on Friday as enhanced unemployment insurance expired, as did the nationwide moratorium on evictions.
The bleak outlook was reflected in new numbers showing the Gross Domestic Product falling by 32.9% in the second quarter -- the worst numbers ever recorded.
Meanwhile, over 155,000 Americans have died from coronavirus and parents are worried whether schools will be able to safely open for in-person classes -- or whether their local school district will join many big-city schools and only offer virtual learning.
And Hurricane Isaias is bearing down on Florida and the east coast.
‘The Coup is evolving’: Trump fans melt down on ‘Deep State’ Marco Rubio for lack of ‘concern’ about mail-in voting
Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) was on the receiving end of attacks from supporters of Donald Trump after telling a reporter "I’m not concerned about mail-in voting in Florida," during a Trump 2020 campaign call -- contradicting a multitude of comments the president has made in the past few weeks.
As CBS News’ Nicole Sganga tweeted, "Asked on a Trump campaign call if he is concerned about mail-in voting in Florida, Senator Marco Rubio responds curtly, 'No, I’m not concerned about mail in voting in Florida.'"