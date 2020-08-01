GOP intends to nominate Trump behind closed doors at RNC convention: report

The Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina inteds to re-nominate President Donald Trump behind closed doors, according to a new report by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“[W]e are planning for all of the Charlotte activities to be closed press: Friday, August 21 – Monday, 24th given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state,” an unnamed convention spokesperson told the newspaper.

“We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events,” the spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson could not say whether the event would even be televised by C-SPAN.

