GOP panned for convention that is ‘riddled with revisionist history’ — and ignores everyday Americans’ problems

On Thursday, The New York Times analyzed President Donald Trump’s convention so far — and identified a key shortcoming with the content of the GOP’s message.

“Mr. Pence’s case was riddled with revisionist history,” reported Lisa Lerer and Nick Corasaniti. “On the pandemic, he crafted a version of the early months in which Mr. Trump ‘marshaled the full resources of the federal government from the outset’ — ignoring the president’s sustained effort to downplay the significance of the spreading virus and the continued lack of a cohesive federal response. He implied that the ‘violence and chaos engulfing cities’ is driven by left-wing, racial justice activists. But when he referred to recent shootings of protesters and police officers, he ignored the fact that the authorities have investigated the suspects’ possible ties with vigilante or far-right extremist groups.”

Nonetheless, Lerer and Corasaniti wrote, at least Pence was even willing to acknowledge the current state of America — something that most speakers at the RNC weren’t willing to do.

“Through most of this convention, not only have we failed to get a sense of what the president would do if re-elected — apart from ‘Make America Great Again, Again’ — but it hasn’t even been clear that he’s willing to acknowledge the problems he’d be charged with managing,” they wrote. “With the notable exception of Mr. Pence’s speech, the convention we’ve seen so far has been much like the Trump campaign itself: running as if it’s still January. Mr. Trump is still battling against socialism, even though Democrats nominated a moderate, and he’s touting the economy as a continued strength, even though a pandemic tanked it.”

