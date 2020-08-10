Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP party chairman who thinks vote-by-mail is ‘fraught with danger’ has voted by mail 22 times

Published

2 hours ago

on

San Diego County GOP Party Chairman Tony Krvaric has railed against what he claims is the rampant fraud associated with mail-in voting. In a May 3 tweet, he said that vote-by-mail is “fraught with danger.” But according to a report from Voice of San Diego, Krvaric has voted by mail in 22 consecutive elections dating back to 2004.

Krvaric says his record doesn’t matter because he made sure his voting was secure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The voter file is notoriously poor with incomplete or inaccurate information,” he said. “The problem is not my ballot, which I know to expect and usually drop off at the polling place but have mailed in a few times but would make sure to track that my ballot was received.”

According to former Republican political consultant Tom Shepard, voting by mail is “a hell of a lot more secure than filing taxes, or other things we do by mail.”

“The lengths they go through – I mean they manually scan every signature and match it to the voter file,” Shepard said. “That’s why it takes so long to count the last absentees. It’s a darn full-proof process. For there to be mass fraud in that process, I don’t think it would be possible.”

A Washington Post analysis found voter fraud to be exceedingly rare, with only 372 possible cases of double voting or voting on behalf of deceased people out of 14.6 million votes cast in three vote-by-mail states in 2016 and 2018.

Read the full report over at Voice of San Diego.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

What was a mini-recession has turned into stalled economic recovery: economists

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

It was announced this spring that a recession began in February just as the coronavirus crisis was beginning to take down communities. But according to some economists, recovery from that recession has been slowed.

Bloomberg News reported Monday that unemployment numbers combined with high-frequency indicators of economic activity revealed things aren't going well.

"Payrolls remain 13 million below pre-pandemic levels and the number of people out of work for 15 weeks or longer more than doubled from the prior month, to 8 million," said the report. "The labor-force participation rate fell for the first time in three months and the number of people discouraged by job prospects hit a five-year high."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Innocent bystander’ dies after being stabbed by Michigan state employee amid mask dispute

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

A Michigan man died from stab wounds suffered last month during a violent dispute over face coverings.

John Duncan III had remained in critical condition until his death Saturday, following an argument July 14 with a man who refused to wear a mask inside Quality Dairy in Lansing, reported the Lansing State Journal.

The 77-year-old Duncan was stabbed early that morning by 43-year-old Sean Ruis, of Grand Ledge, after an employee confronted him for refusing to follow a mandate imposed the day before by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requiring masks inside all businesses in the state.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump asks judge to block NYC grand jury from seeing tax filings after Supreme Court strikes down immunity

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Attorneys for President Donald Trump this week asked a Manhattan federal judge not to allow a New York grand jury to review his financial information.

According to Bloomberg, Trump's attorneys made the request on behalf of the president on Monday.

Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. have hinted that the president is being investigated for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and other possible fraud.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image