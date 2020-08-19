GOP Senate candidate rants about ‘socialist pansies’ in his own campaign ad
Ret. Gen. Don Bolduc, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate in New Hampshire, released an ad earlier this month in which he describes his opponents using an anti-LGBT slur.
Via LGBT Nation, Bolduc last week released a 15-second television spot in which he said that he “didn’t spend my life defending this country to let a bunch of liberal, socialist pansies squander it away.”
As LGBT Nation notes, Bolduc’s rant drew a swift rebuke from the Human Rights Campaign, which is America’s largest pro-LGBT advocacy organization.
“Donald Bolduc’s use of a homophobic slur in his campaign ad is shameful and dangerous,” a spokesperson for the organization said. “A campaign run on hate has no place in New Hampshire or anywhere in this country.”
Bolduc is running against fellow New Hampshire Republican Corky Messner, who won a coveted endorsement from President Donald Trump, for the right to run against incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
Watch the video below.
