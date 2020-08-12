GOP Senator Rick Scott ‘had his soul surgically removed’ to become a Trump backer: former donor

A former donor of Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) says that he simply no longer recognizes the man whom he once helped get elected as Florida’s governor.
In an interview with Newsweek, former Carnival Cruise Line CEO Bob Dickinson lamented how much Scott’s attitudes toward immigrants have changed in the years after he started running for Senate as a Trump Republican.
“Rick Scott has had his soul surgically removed,” Dickinson told the publication. “They’re all whistling his tune. And they don’t apologize for it.”
However, Dickinson and other longtime Florida GOP donors are warning that the party’s stance on immigration is going to make it increasingly irrelevant in the Sunshine State.
“The Republican Party has no future in Florida unless it starts reaching out more definitively to Latino groups and other immigrant groups,” said longtime GOP donor John Rowe, who is also chairman emeritus of Exelon Corporation. “There’s a real disconnect between hardened conservative voters and the economic needs of the state.”
Mike Fernandez, a Florida health care executive and former Scott donor, similarly told Newsweek that the GOP’s embrace of Trump is putting it at odds with what the country will look like in the coming years.
“As I see them turn their back on future voters, they’re in fact turning their backs on the party,” he said.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.