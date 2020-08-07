GOP support for Trump is not grounded in values — it’s grounded in ‘cultural resentment and white supremacy’: conservative

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that minus something dramatic happening, President Trump will most likely lose in 2020. Trump is aware if this possibility as well, and that’s why we see the desperation in his attacks on Joe Biden rising, as evidenced in his recent attack on Biden’s faith.

According to Rubin, Trump’s attack on Biden’s faith reveals the the “scam” Republicans have pulled for years in the name of “conservatism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Claiming to be the party of values, conservatives have lined up behind someone who decries true faith, brutalizes the weak, unabashedly displays his racism and acts on every ugly impulse that pops into his head. Their support is not grounded in values; rather, they come from cultural resentment and white supremacy,” Rubin writes.

Whether it’s the newly uncovered evidence of the NRA executives raiding the organization’s coffers for personal gain, or the blatant hypocrisy of Republicans when it comes to spending and the debt, Trump and his Republican cohorts seem to be heading for an electoral disaster. “Along the way, they are also managing to show us that whether it was on religion or guns or debt, their rhetoric was largely a sham,” Rubin writes.

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.