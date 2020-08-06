Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP torn to pieces for talking about Hillary’s emails again while ‘our nation is in free fall’

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Republican Party this week found itself on the receiving end of criticism from the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank after a GOP senator brought up Hillary Clinton’s email server even as America faces a deadly pandemic, mass joblessness, and civil unrest.

“Nearly 5 million covid-19 cases in the United States. One-hundred fifty-seven thousand dead. Thirty-two million out of work. Tens of millions facing eviction, foreclosure and hunger,” Milbank begins. “What do we do now? Simple: We talk about Hillary Clinton’s emails!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The columnist goes on to document Republican senators’ hearing on Wednesday in which they continued to bring up events that happened three or four years ago when, as Milbank puts it, “our nation is in free fall.”

Milbank reserved particular scorn for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who this week grilled former acting Attorney General Sally Yates about what the FBI knew about the infamous Steele dossier that claimed Trump had received a “golden shower” from prostitutes during his travels to Russia to oversee the Miss Universe pageant.

“The nation, because of a worst-in-the-world pandemic response, is on the cusp of depression — and that’s what Graham wants Americans to know?” Milbank asked incredulously. “God help us.”

Read the whole column here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

MSNBC convenes panel of white Republicans who say Biden shouldn’t pick ‘divisive’ VP

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

MSNBC talked to a panel of white Republican voters this who said that they won't vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden if he picks a "divisive" woman to be vice president.

One member of the panel told correspondent Dasha Burns that he is "politically homeless" because of President Donald Trump.

"These are Republicans that feel lost in the current Republican Party," Burns explained. "And they are considering voting for Joe Biden."

"I have a very hard time -- as much as I don't want to vote for Trump -- voting for Biden if he were to nominate somebody of have somebody to be his running mate who is extremely divisive," Hal Ostrow said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sally Yates’ testimony was devastating to Trump’s ‘Deep State’ conspiracy theories: conservative columnist

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin outlined why the testimony of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was a body blow to the "Deep State" conspiracy theories of President Donald Trump and his allies.

"Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates provided as definitive an account as you are going to get regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the Russia investigation and the politicization of the Justice Department during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday," wrote Rubin. "Republicans have been so immersed in a false account of events and in conspiracy-mongering for a failed president that they seemed startled when Yates corrected them again and again."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Kids are getting this disease’: Fox News host cuts off Kellyanne Conway over Trump ‘misinformation’

Published

58 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Fox News host Sandra Smith interrupted White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday while attempting to get answers about President Donald Trump's "misinformation" about the risk of COVID-19 in children.

Smith spoke to Conway following a decision by Facebook and Twitter to take down Trump's postings because of misinformation that claimed children are virtually "immune" from COVID-19.

The Fox News host noted that the Centers for Disease Control has determined that 7.4% of coronavirus cases are people under the age of 18.

"Kids are getting this disease," Smith pointed out.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image