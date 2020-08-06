GOP torn to pieces for talking about Hillary’s emails again while ‘our nation is in free fall’

The Republican Party this week found itself on the receiving end of criticism from the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank after a GOP senator brought up Hillary Clinton’s email server even as America faces a deadly pandemic, mass joblessness, and civil unrest.

“Nearly 5 million covid-19 cases in the United States. One-hundred fifty-seven thousand dead. Thirty-two million out of work. Tens of millions facing eviction, foreclosure and hunger,” Milbank begins. “What do we do now? Simple: We talk about Hillary Clinton’s emails!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The columnist goes on to document Republican senators’ hearing on Wednesday in which they continued to bring up events that happened three or four years ago when, as Milbank puts it, “our nation is in free fall.”

Milbank reserved particular scorn for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who this week grilled former acting Attorney General Sally Yates about what the FBI knew about the infamous Steele dossier that claimed Trump had received a “golden shower” from prostitutes during his travels to Russia to oversee the Miss Universe pageant.

“The nation, because of a worst-in-the-world pandemic response, is on the cusp of depression — and that’s what Graham wants Americans to know?” Milbank asked incredulously. “God help us.”

Read the whole column here.