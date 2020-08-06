GOP torn to pieces for talking about Hillary’s emails again while ‘our nation is in free fall’

The Republican Party this week found itself on the receiving end of criticism from the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank after a GOP senator brought up Hillary Clinton’s email server even as America faces a deadly pandemic, mass joblessness, and civil unrest.
“Nearly 5 million covid-19 cases in the United States. One-hundred fifty-seven thousand dead. Thirty-two million out of work. Tens of millions facing eviction, foreclosure and hunger,” Milbank begins. “What do we do now? Simple: We talk about Hillary Clinton’s emails!”
The columnist goes on to document Republican senators’ hearing on Wednesday in which they continued to bring up events that happened three or four years ago when, as Milbank puts it, “our nation is in free fall.”
Milbank reserved particular scorn for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who this week grilled former acting Attorney General Sally Yates about what the FBI knew about the infamous Steele dossier that claimed Trump had received a “golden shower” from prostitutes during his travels to Russia to oversee the Miss Universe pageant.
“The nation, because of a worst-in-the-world pandemic response, is on the cusp of depression — and that’s what Graham wants Americans to know?” Milbank asked incredulously. “God help us.”
Read the whole column here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.