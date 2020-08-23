Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP will frame Biden’s COVID-19 lockdown as ‘Hollywood elitism’ — ignoring Americans scared to die: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump "You're Fired" moment (Photo: Screen capture)

In the words of President Barack Obama at the Democratic Convention in 2016, “Do you really think that a guy who has spent his 70 years on this Earth showing no regard for working people is suddenly going to be your champion? Your voice?”

But that’s exactly what the GOP is going to try and claim at the Republican Convention in the coming week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to MSNBC on a Sunday panel, the New York Times’ White House correspondent, Annie Karni, explained that President Donald Trump and his Republican Party plan to make the case safety comes second to money.

“One thing I was told by people involved in the planning is that watching the convention all week, Democrats last week, the president wants to stage a fierce rebuttal in terms of how they frame his dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which was the ultimate in failed leadership,” said Karni. “He wants to address that and rebut that. There will be a focus on the coronavirus. They also want to paint a completely different picture of — make their convention more policy-focused than the Democrats, which was about values and empathy.”

Republicans have told Karni that they “don’t need empathy. We need policies that help working Americans.” The Democratic message of “empathy” was about making policies that put people first over politics, business, and corporate consumerism. For example, the Biden lockdown would be an empathetic approach to protecting all Americans, as Trump did in April and May. It isn’t surprising that Republicans would tell Karni that Republicans don’t feel they need empathy, as a new CBS News/YouGov poll showed that 57% of Republicans found the number of deaths from the coronavirus “acceptable,” while 90% of Democrats found it unacceptable.

“One thing I find really interesting in terms of the coronavirus, they are trying to frame — Joe Biden said if necessary he would lock down the country to stop the spread,” Karni explained. “They are trying to frame that as an elitist, lockdowns for Hollywood elite and upper-class that can afford to work from home. For working Americans, they have to have life go on in some fashion. Republicans are going to frame themselves as the party that sees life can go on.”

It’s unknown how accusing Biden of being “Hollywood” will go over, as Trump actually was part of Hollywood as a TV host for two of his shows. The shocking video of Trump confessing to sexually assaulting women appeared on a show called “Access Hollywood” about Hollywood stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s difficult for working life to continue if someone has COVID-19, or their child has it, or their spouse or parent has it, if they’re on a ventilator, if their child’s school is virtual, or if they’re dead. It is perhaps the most difficult to claim, “life can go on” if you’re dead along with 180,000 other Americans.

She noted that it’s unknown how the idea that safety is elitist will go over to Americans.

See the discussion below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

George, Kellyanne and Claudia Conway announce they’re stepping back and getting offline for ‘family’

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he would be stepping down from his position at the super PAC that has served as such a huge point of contention for President Donald Trump.

https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1297719430697426946

The Washington Post similarly reported Sunday evening that Conway announced that she'd be stepping down from the White House at the end of the month.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump tries to explain to Fox News why ‘transparency’ is more important than healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News Steve Hilton in an interview where he attempted to explain healthcare isn't as important as transparency.

"Transparency. I approved transparency. That's bigger than health care. The people I had working on it, one of them is like the all-time expert on transparency, highly respected man, doctor. He said, 'sir, if you get this approved, this is bigger than health care,'" said Trump.

Hilton asked how that helps people, to which Trump claimed that people would be able to negotiate their own prices. It may be difficult for someone to check around for the cheapest option if they're in an ambulance, however.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says daughter Ivanka created 15 million jobs — but his administration has lost 8 million jobs so far

Published

45 mins ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump falsely claimed that his daughter Ivanka Trump created 15 million jobs.

Trump is actually at a net loss for jobs, to the tune of 8 million Americans. The coronavirus pandemic combined with an economic recession that began in February has made the Trump economy a slog.

The economy had been growing slowly, but it shrank at a rate of 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter was worse. Trump's White House has said that the third quarter will be overwhelming, unbelievable, and amazing growth like has never been seen.

Ivanka Trump was criticized early on in the administration for her use of Chinese sweatshop labor for the clothing under her brand label. Worse, workers reported that they were abused.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image