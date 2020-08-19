GOP’s Charlie Dent endorses Biden: ‘Never thought a Republican president would cozy up to Putin’

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper this Wednesday, ex-Republican congressman Charlie Dent threw his support behind 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Dent says his stance isn’t about “right or left” or “ideology.”

“For me it’s about right or wrong,” he said. “Stability versus instability, security versus insecurity, normal versus abnormal.”

Tapper asked Dent what he’d say to Republicans who reject his endorsement of Biden.

“I’d say to them, let talk about national security,” Dent said. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that a Republican president would be cozying up to somebody like Vladimir Putin and advancing his foreign policy objectives in Europe and the Middle East.”

Watch the full segment below: