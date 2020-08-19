Quantcast
GOP’s Charlie Dent endorses Biden: ‘Never thought a Republican president would cozy up to Putin’

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper this Wednesday, ex-Republican congressman Charlie Dent threw his support behind 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Dent says his stance isn’t about “right or left” or “ideology.”

“For me it’s about right or wrong,” he said. “Stability versus instability, security versus insecurity, normal versus abnormal.”

Tapper asked Dent what he’d say to Republicans who reject his endorsement of Biden.

“I’d say to them, let talk about national security,” Dent said. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that a Republican president would be cozying up to somebody like Vladimir Putin and advancing his foreign policy objectives in Europe and the Middle East.”

Watch the full segment below:


Columnist schools Trump on the real reason for the rolling blackouts in California

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen explained that the real reason that California is experiencing rolling blackouts again has nothing to do with American-made fuels as President Donald Trump thinks.

Taking to Twitter, the president claimed that the rolling blackouts were due to Democrats and that he gave Americans energy independence.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1295792202526973952

The reality is that the western United States is seeing a heatwave that already set a new record for 130 degrees being among the hottest temperatures recorded on record.

More firenadoes feared as raging California blazes create their own ‘self-contained weather systems’

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

As wildfires burn across California, videos of an unnerving phenomenon called "fire tornadoes" are circulating the internet. According to Bloomberg, fire tornadoes are the result of self-contained weather systems that cause an updraft that draws in winds.

"If the blaze is big enough, the rising air can create a billowing pyrocumulus, or fire cloud, that can stir dry lightning and even push more wind into the mix. The dense cloud can resembles an erupting volcano’s plume," Bloomberg reports.

The futility of trusting Republicans to do the right thing has become disturbingly clear

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Adam Jentleson used to be deputy chief of staff for US Senator Harry Reid. He wrote an op-ed for the Times Tuesday outlining concerns familiar to Editorial Board readers. Our nightmare won’t end with Donald Trump’s end. “If Mr. Biden wins, there will be a temptation to embrace a big lie: Mr. Trump was the problem, and with him gone, the Republican Party can return to normal,” Jentleson wrote. “But today’s Republican Party won’t moderate itself, because Trumpism is its natural state. Democrats should avoid the temptation to expect Republican cooperation in governing this country.”

