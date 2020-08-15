GOP’s use of Kanye West to help Trump has been a spectacular flop: CNN host

On CNN Saturday, Michael Smerconish examined rapper Kanye West’s presidential campaign — and how the GOP efforts to boost it to siphon voters from former Vice President Joe Biden don’t appear to be working.

“Is Kanye West serious about running for president or is it all part of a dark twisted fantasy?” said Smerconish. “NPR has documented how several operatives, some with Trump ties, are actively helping the superstar get on general election ballots in various states. Kanye West officially on the ballot in Vermont, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, and has filed recently in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Jared Kushner met privately with West in Colorado, where the two par took in a friendly conversation … the RNC and Trump has denied involvement in West’s campaign. but the president isn’t exactly discouraging the competition.”

“The cost of having West’s voice heard is a gamble that GOP operatives are betting on that could pull African-American voters away from Joe Biden in places like Wisconsin,” said Smerconish. “But recent polling suggests Biden’s comfortable lead with black voters is still solid. The billionaire mogul polled at only 2 percent support among Black registered voters, compared to Biden’s 72 percent and Trump’s 14 percent. West also pulled only 2 percent support overall. How much of a spoiler is Kanye West actually?”

