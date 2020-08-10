Quantcast
Connect with us

Governors balk at Trump’s executive order forcing them to pick up slack for pandemic stimulus

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, The New York Times reported that multiple governors are upset about President Donald Trump’s plan to extend unemployment benefits by executive order, saying that the plan forces them to come up with too much money for their budgets to afford.

“Congress initially provided a $600-a-week supplement to unemployment benefits when the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the United States in March,” said the report. “But that benefit lapsed on July 31, after talks between the White House and Congress broke down. Republicans had pushed for a $400 supplemental benefit, Democrats said it was not enough, and so on Saturday Mr. Trump ordered the $400 benefit — but said it was contingent on states to come up with $100 of that on their own.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One governor criticizing this proposal is Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), who said, “This only makes a bad situation worse. When you are in a hole, stop digging. This executive order only digs the hole deeper.” Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) agreed, saying his state can’t produce the required $1.5 billion, and adding, “It’s not workable in its current form. It’s something virtually no state can afford.”

The unemployment insurance extension is one of four executive orders signed by Trump over the weekend, as his party is unable to make a deal to extend stimulus with congressional Democrats. Other orders defer evictions in federally-backed housing and payments on federally-backed student loans, and one other delays payroll taxes. The president anticipates these orders will face a challenge in court.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump campaign dispatches Pence to shore up Mormon support — after harsh criticism from Mitt Romney and Jeff Flake: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

The president's 2020 election campaign continues to play defense in Arizona, a once reliably-Republican state.

"President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is looking to shore up support among a specific population of Arizonans: members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," the Arizona Republica reported Monday. "Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Mesa Tuesday to help launch a 'Latter-day Saints for Trump' coalition in what appears to be a late-in-the-game play to win over LDS voters, who tend to vote Republican but hold values that clash with some of the president's."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s how Trump created a ‘significant threat’ to his re-election by failing on coronavirus stimulus

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Politico on Monday reported on how Donald Trump may have imperiled his 2020 presidential campaign by failing to reach a deal with Congress on the next round of stimulus.

"After a spring and summer bolstered by cash infusions from the federal government of more than $3 trillion, the U.S. economy may have to sink or swim this fall with a relative trickle of support — presenting a significant threat to President Donald Trump’s standing as he heads into a compressed reelection campaign already trailing in the polls," Politico's Ben White reported.

Continue Reading
 

Alternet 2020

Trump pushes ‘rigged election’ conspiracy theory during Oval Office interview with right-wing media outlet

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent nearly a half an hour talking with Breitbart News reporter Matthew Boyle on Monday, the website reported.

In the Oval Office interview, Trump falsely claimed that Democrats only wanted "bailout" money for blue cities and states.

“In addition, they wanted money so that the election would end up being rigged. It would be a rigged election,” Trump claimed, pushing an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory against voting by mail, which is how the president himself casts his ballot.

Continue Reading
 
 