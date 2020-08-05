‘Greatly representative of our nation’: Trump says the RNC will ‘probably’ use White House for his convention speech
President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the RNC is considering holding a portion of its August convention on the White House grounds, an unprecedented break with acceptable norms and ethics.
Calling the White House “greatly representative of our nation,” Trump says he will “probably” accept the GOP nomination from the South Lawn and deliver his acceptance speech there.
“I’ll probably do mine live from the White House,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends,” NBC News reports. He claimed one of the reasons to do it at the White House is to save the taxpayers money.
“It would be the easiest from the standpoint of security,” he said. “It’s a very expensive operation militarily, and law enforcement-wise the Secret Service is fantastic. But, you know, it’s a big deal, and we’re thinking about doing it from the White House because there’s no movement, it’s easy and I think it’s a beautiful setting.”
Trump’s speech is scheduled for Thursday, August 27, just three weeks from tomorrow.
Experts say anyone in the administration participating, aside from Trump and the Vice President, would be in violation of the Hatch Act.
Here’s the president discussing his convention plans:
Defending plans to accept the Republican nomination at the White House, Trump says he likes DC: “I spend a lot of time here and I like it. And I think it’s a great place, and greatly representative of our nation.” pic.twitter.com/C3V4LN9UYr
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 5, 2020
2020 Election
Trump makes pitch on Catholic TV: ‘Catholics like their Second Amendment so I saved the Second Amendment’
President Donald Trump this week made a pitch to Catholic voters based on his assertion that he "saved the Second Amendment."
In a Tuesday interview with the Catholic TV network EWTV, correspondent Tracy Sabol asked Trump if he had a message for Catholic voters.
"Well, I think anybody having to do with, frankly, religion, but certainly the Catholic Church, you have to be with President Trump when it comes to pro-life, when it comes to all of the things, these people are going to take all of your rights away, including Second Amendment," the president said, "because, you know, Catholics like their Second Amendment. So I saved the Second Amendment."
2020 Election
‘Survival of organized human society’ at risk: New campaign rallies progressives to vote Trump out
"As progressives and leftists, we are not going to minimize our disagreements with Joe Biden. But we're also clear-eyed about where things stand. We have a moral responsibility to defeat Trump."
With the goal of boosting progressive voter turnout in swing states that could play a decisive role in November, advocacy group RootsAction.org on Wednesday launched a grassroots campaign aiming to prevent another disastrous four years of President Donald Trump's "war on truth, on decency, on our planet, and on working people."
Organizers of the new "Vote Trump Out" initiative argue that while progressives have major substantive differences with Joe Biden on a number of key issues, "supporting the Democratic nominee in swing states is the only means we have to defeat Trump."
2020 Election
‘Scared’ Republicans ask House minority leader to lay out an agenda since Trump can’t
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has handed out talking points describing the GOP agenda for the upcoming election, since President Donald Trump has been unwilling to chart a course himself.
Some lawmakers "were scared" when Trump was unable to detail his second-term strategy when asked in a recent interview, so several Republicans asked McCarthy to produce an agenda for their own re-election campaigns, reported Axios.