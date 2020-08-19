Greta Thunberg slams ‘political inaction’ ahead of Merkel meeting
Climate activist Greta Thunberg criticized “political inaction” by European leaders on Wednesday, ahead of a planned meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday.Two years of school strikes had spurred political commitments and “big speeches” but “the climate and ecological crisis has never once been treated as a crisis,” Thunberg and three other youth climate activists wrote in The Guardian.”The gap between what we need to do and what’s actually being done is widening by the minute,” they wrote. “Effectively, we have lost another two crucial years to political inaction.”…
2020 Election
Dying activist Ady Barkan delivers powerful indictment of ‘broken’ US healthcare
Medicare for All activist Ady Barkan, left paralyzed and unable to speak by ALS, delivered a powerful indictment of the "fundamentally broken" for-profit U.S. healthcare system in his remarks at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, decrying a status quo that saddles Americans with massive costs while providing inadequate treatment.
"We live in the richest country in history, and yet we do not guarantee this most basic human right."—Ady Barkan
Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas it risks war
Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip overnight after Palestinians fired a rocket into southern Israel, the army said.
The latest exchange came as Israel warned Hamas it was risking "war" by failing to stop fire balloons being launched across the border.
Egyptian security officials shuttled between the two sides in a bid to end the flare-up which has seen more than a week of rocket and fire balloon attacks from Gaza and nightly Israeli reprisals.
"Earlier tonight, a rocket was fired and during the day, explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," said a military statement released shortly before midnight (2100 GMT).
‘May you rot in prison’: US ‘Golden State Killer’ victims speak out
Dozens of women and men who were terrorized by California's 'Golden State Killer' during a sadistic decade-long crime spree finally got their day in court on Tuesday (Aug 18) as they spoke emotionally of their trauma.
The victims of Joseph DeAngelo Jr., a former police officer, appeared in court on the first of three days of testimonies before he is to be sentenced on Friday to 11 life terms without the possibility of parole as part of a plea deal.
Tuesday's hearing began with the testimony of Phyllis Henneman, one of about 50 women DeAngelo has admitted raping.
DeAngelo, 74, has also pleaded guilty to killing 13 people between 1975 and 1986, and to committing dozens of robberies and kidnappings in one of the most vicious crime sprees in the state's history.