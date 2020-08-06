Gunman seizes hostages in a bank in French port city of Le Havre
A man armed with a gun was holding three people hostage in a bank in northern France on Thursday, officials said, and two police union sources said the gunman was believed to have Islamist ties.
An elite tactical unit of the French police was on its way to the scene in the port of Le Havre, police said.
A representative of the national police told Reuters the hostage-taker had initially seized six people at the bank, but two had subsequently been released. It was unclear if a third person was released or had escaped.
The police representative said the hostage-taker was a 34-year-old man with a history of mental health problems. The man’s weapon was a handgun, police said.
One of the two union sources said the hostage-taker was known to law enforcement authorities and was on a security service watch list.
“We know that he has been radicalized and suffers a serious psychiatric illness,” Yves Lefebvre, head of the SGP Unite police union told Reuters.
A highly-placed police source said the man holding the hostages had made statements in support of the Palestinian cause. He had also asked for a motor scooter and access to social networks, the police source said.
Police have cordoned off the area are urging the public to stay clear of the bank on Boulevard de Strasbourg in the city centre, the local prefecture said.
Le Havre is a town of around 170,000 people on the English channel, about 200 km north-west of Paris. The town’s new mayor is Edouard Philippe, President Emmanuel Macron’s former prime minister who resigned in early July.
(REUTERS)
Gunman seizes hostages in a bank in French port city of Le Havre
A man armed with a gun was holding three people hostage in a bank in northern France on Thursday, officials said, and two police union sources said the gunman was believed to have Islamist ties.
An elite tactical unit of the French police was on its way to the scene in the port of Le Havre, police said.
A representative of the national police told Reuters the hostage-taker had initially seized six people at the bank, but two had subsequently been released. It was unclear if a third person was released or had escaped.
The police representative said the hostage-taker was a 34-year-old man with a history of mental health problems. The man's weapon was a handgun, police said.
2020 Election
Facebook removes network of fake accounts that posed as Trump supporters
Facebook said Thursday it took down accounts running a deceptive campaign out of Romania pretending to be Americans supporting US President Donald Trump ahead of the coming election.
The leading online social network removed 35 Facebook accounts, three pages, and 88 Instagram accounts as part of an ongoing fight against "coordinated inauthentic behavior," according to security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher.
"The people behind this network used fake accounts to pose as Americans, amplify and comment on their own content, and manage pages including some posing as President Trump fan pages," Gleicher said.
2020 Election
Brace yourself for months of lawlessness — ‘Election Night’ likely will not end until 2021
There’s nothing wrong with treating American politics like a sport as long as everyone involved in the competition is playing the same sport by the same rules. There’s nothing wrong as long as both sides agree the rules are legitimate, both commit to obeying them and both accept the consequences when they break them.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
But there is a problem with treating American politics like a sport when one side is playing soccer and the other is playing football while neither can agree to the rules, because one side won’t commit to obeying them. There is something wrong when one side not only refuses to accept the consequences of rule-breaking but sets out to undermine the idea of rules altogether. In that case, treating politics like a sport, as the Washington press corps habitually does, isn’t helpful. It’s harmful. Even dangerous.