‘Had no idea’: Postmaster DeJoy claims in Senate testimony he ‘was unaware’ mailboxes and sorting machines were being removed
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy claims he “had no idea” that mailboxes and mail sorting machines were being removed. “I was made aware when everybody else was made aware,” DeJoy says, while claiming they are “not needed.”
DeJoy is a top Trump and GOP mega-donor who was installed over the objections of the vice chairman of the USPS Board of Governors. Right now he is testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
“Since my arrival we moved 700 post collection boxes, of which I had no idea but that that was a process so that that was a process when we found out when I found out about,” DeJoy told the Senators. He called it “a normal process that’s been around for since, you know, it’s been around 50 years,” and promised to resume the removal of the mailboxes after the election.
Speaking about the removal of high-volume multi-million dollar mail sorting machines, DeJoy said, “this is a process that I was unaware about it’s been around for a couple of years now, we evaluate our machine capacity.”
DeJoy also claimed he had no knowledge of an email sent to post offices directing them to not reconnect any mail sorting machines.
Voting rights expert Ari Berman calls their removal a “major crisis.”
USPS ordered to remove 671 mail sorting machines under DeJoy:
59 in Florida
58 in Texas
34 in Ohio
30 in Pennsylvania
26 in Michigan
15 in North Carolina
12 in Virginia
12 in Wisconsin
11 in Georgia
He just said removed machines won’t be reinstalled. This is major crisis
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 21, 2020
Watch DeJoy’s remarks:
DeJoy claims that he had no idea that mailboxes and mail sorting machines were being removed. pic.twitter.com/DWuLysjMQQ
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2020
