‘Have you ever heard someone whine as much as this man?’ CNN’s Anderson Cooper tears into Trump’s COVID excuses

On CNN Tuesday, anchor Anderson Cooper slammed President Donald Trump after his Axios interview in which he said of coronavirus deaths, “It is what it is.”

“For a man who seems to have strength and power, have you heard someone as allegedly powerful and strong as he claims to be — have you ever heard somebody whine as much as this man?” said Cooper. “‘It is what it is.’ Let me play the last portion of that first exchange again, because he says something telling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is what it is,” said Trump in the clip. “But that doesn’t mean we are not doing everything that we can. It’s under control, as much as you can control it.”

“‘It’s under control, as much as you can control it,'” repeated Cooper. “Mr. President, no it is not, it is not under control, and certainly not as much as you can control it. An entire group of your voters think that mask-wearing is goodnight to their personal freedom. He has pushed that, he has undercut them. If it was anybody but the president of the United States doing that, you would think it’s criminal. He is out there now, even now, all the months later, knowing full well of the death toll thus far that we rarely talk about.”

“He is out there now telling us that children are virtually immune,” continued Cooper. “They aren’t. They get the virus and they pass it on and people die, or their lungs are scarred or they have heart ailments the rest of their lives. ‘It’s under control as much as you can control it’? That is just, that’s a lie. And it’s an excuse. More people wearing masks and social distancing would control it better. so would better contact tracing and testing.”

“You have been claiming this is under control since the beginning,” added Cooper, playing more clips of Trump saying this. “Under control. That is President Trump, the same unflagging belief in only himself and saying whatever he wants to say. It’s under control. It is what it is. A man who will not change.”

Watch below: