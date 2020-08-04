‘Have you ever heard someone whine as much as this man?’ CNN’s Anderson Cooper tears into Trump’s COVID excuses
On CNN Tuesday, anchor Anderson Cooper slammed President Donald Trump after his Axios interview in which he said of coronavirus deaths, “It is what it is.”
“For a man who seems to have strength and power, have you heard someone as allegedly powerful and strong as he claims to be — have you ever heard somebody whine as much as this man?” said Cooper. “‘It is what it is.’ Let me play the last portion of that first exchange again, because he says something telling.”
“It is what it is,” said Trump in the clip. “But that doesn’t mean we are not doing everything that we can. It’s under control, as much as you can control it.”
“‘It’s under control, as much as you can control it,'” repeated Cooper. “Mr. President, no it is not, it is not under control, and certainly not as much as you can control it. An entire group of your voters think that mask-wearing is goodnight to their personal freedom. He has pushed that, he has undercut them. If it was anybody but the president of the United States doing that, you would think it’s criminal. He is out there now, even now, all the months later, knowing full well of the death toll thus far that we rarely talk about.”
“He is out there now telling us that children are virtually immune,” continued Cooper. “They aren’t. They get the virus and they pass it on and people die, or their lungs are scarred or they have heart ailments the rest of their lives. ‘It’s under control as much as you can control it’? That is just, that’s a lie. And it’s an excuse. More people wearing masks and social distancing would control it better. so would better contact tracing and testing.”
“You have been claiming this is under control since the beginning,” added Cooper, playing more clips of Trump saying this. “Under control. That is President Trump, the same unflagging belief in only himself and saying whatever he wants to say. It’s under control. It is what it is. A man who will not change.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘You’re saying a bunch of crap’: CNN host battles Trump adviser Mercedes Schlapp on mail-in voting
CNN's Brianna Keilar on Monday tangled with Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp on the issue of mail-in voting.
In an appearance on CNN, Schlapp opposed the idea of mail-in voting even though President Donald Trump had declared earlier in the day that "all" people should vote by mail in Florida.
Schlapp insisted that mail-in voting would lead to "fraud."
"It's statistically insignificant," Keilar pointed out. "It's not fraud, Mercedes. There is no evidence of fraud."
Breaking Banner
‘Who cares!?’ Axios reporter erupts on CNN over Trump’s strange obsession with crowd sizes
Jonathan Swan of Axios said Tuesday that he had tried to ask Donald Trump about the public health implications of his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- but the president misperceived the question as an attack on his crowd sizes.
During his interview, which aired in full on Monday night, Swan questioned Trump about his decision to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We had 19,000-seat stadium. First of all we had 12,000 people, not 6,000, which you reported and other people reported,” Trump said. “You couldn't even get in -- it was like an armed camp.”
Breaking Banner
‘That’s not true’: CNN host disputes ex-Trump adviser who says ‘typical’ family won’t work because of $600 checks
Former White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett claimed on Tuesday that a "typical median family" is being paid $90,000 to stay home during the pandemic if they are receiving the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefits.
In an interview on CNN, host Poppy Harlow challenged the former Trump adviser when he downplayed the urgency of extending the unemployment benefits.
"You and I don't rely on $600 a week to pay our rent or feed our family," Harlow explained. "That's not our situation. But for millions of Americans, it is. And they stopped getting those checks on Friday and that's why I don't think it's too far to say that it's a failure [of government]."