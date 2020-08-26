‘He doesn’t get how weak this makes him look’: Trump installs massive fence around White House ahead of RNC speech

During the George Floyd protests President Donald Trump had fencing placed around the White House and even tear gassed peaceful protestors standing in the park across the street so he could have a photo-op.

But according to NBC News’ Garrett Haake and many people on the ground in Washington, D.C., the White House is putting up even more fencing than they installed a few months ago.

The White House is clearly expecting bigly protests tomorrow night. No-scale fencing, backed up by concrete barriers, now rings the entire WH complex- even around Treasury. They didn’t even do this during the height of the George Floyd protests in late May/early June. pic.twitter.com/0IcFdOoHQM — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 26, 2020

Why?

President Donald Trump is delivering his renomination acceptance speech Thursday night, at the White House, an unprecedented if not illegal event.

The Secret Service says the fencing is being installed to “ensure public safety.” That’s unlikely; more likely is to ensure the safety of the President. There is no statement saying who is paying for the fencing.

Responses to the fencing has been strong. One person says the White House is creating a “compound,” and that it looks “alarming.” Others are calling it “cowardly.” And yet another asks, “Does the White House expect an attack?”

This is unprecedented. Even President Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president who reportedly suffered far more death threats than any other president never created a “compound” or even added extra fencing.

NBC News reports that the “National Park Service said in a public notice that public areas around the White House would be closed on certain days this week ‘to provide security and ensure public safety for Republican National Convention events on the White House South Lawn.'”

Here are more photos, videos, and reactions:

New security fencing has gone up around the perimeter of the White House ahead of President Trump’s acceptance speech here tomorrow night – with potentially sizeable protests expected pic.twitter.com/3e93pJD5e3 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 26, 2020

So glad I was able to visit the @WhiteHouse when @BarackObama, a true American patriot, was president. He didn’t fence us out, he invited us in. And I mean that metaphorically as well as literally. — This Week in America where Trump’s still a Traitor (@ThisWeekAmerica) August 26, 2020

Good morning. The guy threatening to ignore the results of the election has installed a multi-layered barricade around the White House. Have a nice day. pic.twitter.com/yQdXRnE3gK — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) August 25, 2020

Sure looks different from when I took this picture when we visited (Obama was President). *sigh* pic.twitter.com/diDk3Fb8KC — courtney (@courtneyannemad) August 26, 2020

Multiple layers of fencing going up around the White House and adjoining grounds in preparation for the president’s speech from the South Lawn Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/UsHgCqIoHe — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) August 26, 2020

They scared lol. Putting extra fencing up around the White House so you can hold a political rally there is extra cowardly. https://t.co/VpovBqBe1D — We Here For You (@LowkeyKyrie) August 26, 2020

They are setting up MORE fencing around the White House!! What are you so worried about, Donald? pic.twitter.com/SeOs05cvyB — J…A…R…E…T…T… (@squirrelywerls) August 26, 2020

He doesn’t get how weak this makes him look. https://t.co/Zm913o9Uy3 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) August 25, 2020

Does the White House expect an attack? How much more fucking fencing do they need?#TrumpCrimeFamily https://t.co/VsVLWfPYGJ — Mark Pinter (@markiepinter) August 26, 2020