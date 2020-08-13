‘He is lying’: Colorado election chief tears into Trump — and debunks his lies about mail-in ballots
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tore down President Donald Trump’s false claims about voting by mail.
“Every voter in your state is sent a ballot by mail,” said host Erin Burnett. “Have you seen anything — anything at all — that would back up any concern about mail-in ballots being rigged, being corrupt?”
“President Trump is lying about vote by mail,” said Griswold. “Colorado has a very clean history of running great elections with vote by mail. We have safeguards in place to make sure we would catch any type of double-voting, including signature verification, rules about ballot collection, and a lot of other safeguards. But what is true is that there’s over 160,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. It’s thousands of times more likely for an American to pass away because of the coronavirus than any type of fraud.”
“So, what do you do then if the USPS does not get the funding?” asked Burnett. “If he blocks that funding, then what do you do? Does that then put the sanctity of the election in question if it doesn’t get that funding?”
“Well, Colorado’s election model has built-in contingencies,” said Griswold. “We send out ballots three weeks before election day. And there’s hundreds of mail ballot dropboxes across the state … [but] I will tell you the president is going to all lengths to try to suppress the vote. The RNC is suing in Pennsylvania about dropboxes. It doesn’t matter what you do — they are coming with a lawsuit and lies to try to suppress turnout in November.”
Watch below:
