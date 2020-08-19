New Lincoln Project ad offers hopeful message about sending ‘weak’ Trump packing

The Lincoln Project on Wednesday released a new ad that offered Americans hope that the country can be put back together after President Donald Trump is defeated in November.

The ad starts by talking about all the times that the United States has overcome “the forces of hatred, fear, and oppression,” and suggests that yet another victory over those forces is just around the corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are strong, he is weak,” the ad states. “We are many, he is failing.”

The ad then shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and says, “We will defeat Trump… we will begin anew, as America always does. We will heal, recover and rebuild.”

Watch the video below.