‘He is who he is’: Hillary Clinton to deliver ‘sobering indictment’ of Donald Trump at Dem convention
Slamming President Donald Trump’s gasp-inducing response to the now 175,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus, Hillary Clinton Wednesday night will tell Americans of the current occupant of the Oval Office, “he is who he is.”
President Trump, when confronted with the fact that more than 150,000 Americans had already died of the deadly virus he has downplayed, Trump said, “It is what it is,” according to NBC News political reporter Monica Alba.
Clinton during the third night of the Democratic Convention will say, “I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is. America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination, and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities.”
NBC News adds that Clinton, herself the former Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote against Trump, “will implore Democrats to vote early and ‘overwhelm’ Republicans, whom she’ll characterize as trying ‘to cheat, lie and steal their way to victory.'”
2020 Election
Joe Biden’s long foreign-policy record signals how he’ll reverse Trump, rebuild old alliances and lead the pandemic response
Biden's long foreign-policy record signals how he'll reverse Trump, rebuild old alliances and lead the pandemic responseBiden goes way back with a number of world leaders, among them Chinese President Xi Jinping.Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images
Even without a flashy virtual Democratic National Convention to formally introduce his presidential campaign, Joe Biden would be well known worldwide. He was President Barack Obama’s second-in-command for eight years and sat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for decades, chairing it for several years.
2020 Election
‘He is who he is’: Hillary Clinton to deliver ‘sobering indictment’ of Donald Trump at Dem convention
Slamming President Donald Trump’s gasp-inducing response to the now 175,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus, Hillary Clinton Wednesday night will tell Americans of the current occupant of the Oval Office, “he is who he is.”
President Trump, when confronted with the fact that more than 150,000 Americans had already died of the deadly virus he has downplayed, Trump said, “It is what it is,” according to NBC News political reporter Monica Alba.
Clinton during the third night of the Democratic Convention will say, “I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is. America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination, and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities.”
2020 Election
Michelle Obama could doom Trump by peeling away a key voting bloc: Politico correspondent
President Donald Trump has good reason to be concerned about former First Lady Michelle Obama, according to Tim Alberta, the chief political correspondent at Politico.
During an appearance on MSNBC, Alberta doubted that the Republican figures who have endorsed Joe Biden would have much of an impact on the election individually. But "I think collectively, the drip, drip, drip of prominent figures" could have an impact, he said.
Michelle Obama's speech in particular could damage Trump, Alberta noted.