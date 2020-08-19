‘He is who he is’: Hillary Clinton to deliver ‘sobering indictment’ of Donald Trump at Dem convention
Slamming President Donald Trump’s gasp-inducing response to the now 175,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus, Hillary Clinton Wednesday night will tell Americans of the current occupant of the Oval Office, “he is who he is.”
President Trump, when confronted with the fact that more than 150,000 Americans had already died of the deadly virus he has downplayed, Trump said, “It is what it is,” according to NBC News political reporter Monica Alba.
Clinton during the third night of the Democratic Convention will say, “I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is. America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination, and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities.”
NBC News adds that Clinton, herself the former Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote against Trump, “will implore Democrats to vote early and ‘overwhelm’ Republicans, whom she’ll characterize as trying ‘to cheat, lie and steal their way to victory.’”
‘Not even Oreos are safe’: Reporter lays out all the products Trump has called for boycotting
On Wednesday, writing for The Daily Beast, reporter Pilar Melendez laid out all of the times President Donald Trump has called for boycotting products — remarking that "not even Oreos are safe."
"The MAGA president has urged his supporters to cancel a long list of products or institutions, usually launching his rallying cry on Twitter," wrote Melendez. "On Wednesday, he added to the ever growing list, discouraging Americans from buying Goodyear tires after the company apparently told Kansas employees in a presentation slide that MAGA attire (or any other political causes) were not allowed, while Black Lives Matter and LGBT causes were."
Here’s why ’embarrassed’ Trump won’t accept the election results if he loses in November
On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, Philip Bump broke down the significance of President Donald Trump's ongoing refusal to commit to accepting the election results — a refusal that Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany echoed to reporters earlier in the day.
His attempts to attack the political process goes back to 2016, wrote Bump: "He’s repeatedly made the nonsensical claim that his huge loss in California was a function of fraud, meaning that millions of votes would somehow have been illegally cast without detection. He’s also repeatedly claimed that the results in New Hampshire were tainted by fraud, a claim unsupported by any evidence and which has repeatedly been rejected by officials in the state and by outside analysis of the vote."
A little-known technology change will make video streaming cheaper and pave the way for higher quality
A new format for compressing video, called Versatile Video Coding (H.266/VVC), at first glance might not seem to be the most exciting or profound change to influence humanity. But in a world where 4.57 billion people identify as active internet users, 3.5 billion regularly use a smartphone, 80% of global internet traffic is compressed video data and 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute, data is more than binary numbers. Data – and video specifically – is now part of humanity’s collective nervous system.