Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He still doesn’t get it’: White House source tells CNN’s Acosta that Trump refuses to take the pandemic seriously

Published

26 mins ago

on

CNN’s Jim Acosta on Wednesday reported that President Donald Trump this week attended a meeting with his own White House Coronavirus Task Force — and it quickly became clear that the president is still not taking the pandemic seriously even after the deaths of 156,000 Americans.

“He still doesn’t get it,” the source told Acosta. “He does not get it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Acosta’s source says that during the meeting on Tuesday, Trump frequently tried to change the subject away from the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that the entire purpose of the meeting was to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

“As some members of the task force tried to stress the dire nature of the situation to the president during the meeting, the source said Trump repeatedly attempted to change the subject,” Acosta reports.

Trump on Wednesday morning told “Fox & Friends” that he was not concerned about children getting infected with COVID-19 in schools, and he once again predicted the virus “will go away, like things go away.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Scared’ Republicans ask House minority leader to lay out an agenda since Trump can’t

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has handed out talking points describing the GOP agenda for the upcoming election, since President Donald Trump has been unwilling to chart a course himself.

Some lawmakers "were scared" when Trump was unable to detail his second-term strategy when asked in a recent interview, so several Republicans asked McCarthy to produce an agenda for their own re-election campaigns, reported Axios.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s claims about mail voting were always incoherent — and now they’re falling apart

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

I don't know about you, but when I saw Donald Trump do an abrupt pivot on his crusade to depict mail-in voting as a form of voter fraud on Tuesday, I felt the hair on the back of my neck stand up.

That certainly wasn't because I believe he's seen the light and has realized that mail-in voting is perfectly safe, or that he realizes it's imperative at a time when in-person voting may expose people to the deadly coronavirus. No, it was because he singled out Florida as the one state he believes really knows how to handle elections. Anyone who was around 20 years ago to observe the 2000 election will understand why I felt that awful sense of dread.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He still doesn’t get it’: White House source tells CNN’s Acosta that Trump refuses to take the pandemic seriously

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

CNN's Jim Acosta on Wednesday reported that President Donald Trump this week attended a meeting with his own White House Coronavirus Task Force -- and it quickly became clear that the president is still not taking the pandemic seriously even after the deaths of 156,000 Americans.

“He still doesn’t get it,” the source told Acosta. “He does not get it.”

Acosta's source says that during the meeting on Tuesday, Trump frequently tried to change the subject away from the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that the entire purpose of the meeting was to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 