‘He still doesn’t get it’: White House source tells CNN’s Acosta that Trump refuses to take the pandemic seriously

CNN’s Jim Acosta on Wednesday reported that President Donald Trump this week attended a meeting with his own White House Coronavirus Task Force — and it quickly became clear that the president is still not taking the pandemic seriously even after the deaths of 156,000 Americans.
“He still doesn’t get it,” the source told Acosta. “He does not get it.”
Acosta’s source says that during the meeting on Tuesday, Trump frequently tried to change the subject away from the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that the entire purpose of the meeting was to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
“As some members of the task force tried to stress the dire nature of the situation to the president during the meeting, the source said Trump repeatedly attempted to change the subject,” Acosta reports.
Trump on Wednesday morning told “Fox & Friends” that he was not concerned about children getting infected with COVID-19 in schools, and he once again predicted the virus “will go away, like things go away.”
