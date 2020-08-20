‘He wasn’t born here’: Trump announces Joe Biden birther theory at rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that his rival Joe Biden was not born where the facts say he was born.
Trump made the remarks while holding a rally in Biden’s birthplace, Scranton, Pennsylvania.
“You know, he left like 70 years ago,” Trump told supporters in Scranton. “He wasn’t born — I view it differently. He’d say he was born here. But he left when he was like 8, 9 or 10. So he left 68 years ago, he left. Long time ago. So I view it differently. He wasn’t born here. He abandoned Scranton!”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
