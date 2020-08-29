Headquarters of anti-LGBTQ group ‘Focus on the Family’ declared a COVID-19 hotspot

The anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family has landed its Colorado Springs-based headquarters in the #10 spot among Colorado’s top 20 COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak hotspots.

The (dis)honor, designated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), ranks outbreak sites by how many employees or residents come down with confirmed COVID-19 symptoms within a 14-day period, the typical coronavirus incubation period between infection and symptoms.

In 2011, Focus on the Family had 650 employees at its headquarters. It’s unclear how many they currently have.

Focus on the Family has generally opposed gay or lesbian people raising kids (even distorting research to claim that same-sex couples make bad parents), launched a “Day of Dialogue” at public schools to counter the Day of Silence meant to promote anti-bullying and anti-homophobia, and has endorsed so-called ex-gay conversion therapy, a pseudoscientific form of psychological torture that purports to change people’s sexual orientation or gender identity (something that every major American psychological association has disavowed as ineffective and immensely harmful).