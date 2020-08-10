Heads chopped off Florida candidate and his Black wife’s campaign sign: ‘This is what the Klan used to do’
The head of a a Florida candidate for Broward state attorney was removed from his campaign sign along with the head of his wife.
According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the heads were chopped off a life-sized campaign sign featuring Joe Kimok, who is white, and his wife, Jordanne, who is black. The cardboard heads were placed nearby on makeshift pikes.
The incident occurred at a West Regional Library early voting site over the weekend.
The campaign sign that was vandalized shows the couple wearing T-shirts that appear to be in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Broward County School Board member Rosalind Osgood blamed racism for the vandalism even though she is supporting a different candidate.
“It’s hate. It’s racist,” Osgood told the paper. “This is what the Klan used to do to Black people. We all know what it is. They can’t lynch people anymore.”
“The racism that’s in people’s hearts is really coming out and coming to the forefront today,” she added. “We all need to wake up and realize that our children deserve better.”
2020 Election
Heads chopped off Florida candidate and his Black wife’s campaign sign: ‘This is what the Klan used to do’
The head of a a Florida candidate for Broward state attorney was removed from his campaign sign along with the head of his wife.
According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the heads were chopped off a life-sized campaign sign featuring Joe Kimok, who is white, and his wife, Jordanne, who is black. The cardboard heads were placed nearby on makeshift pikes.
The incident occurred at a West Regional Library early voting site over the weekend.
2020 Election
If Trump loses two more states it’s ‘ballgame over’: AP reporter
Appearing on MSNBC's " Morning Joe," Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire explained Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected have reached the point where, if he loses the electoral votes of one more, he will be out of luck and out of office.
Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, Lemire was asked where Trump stands in the battleground states he so desperately needs.
"Both campaigns agree that there are six battleground states to decide this election: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida," he began. "Now the president has to play defense and has had to spend resources and had to go the past week to places like Ohio, Texas -- Georgia is another one where he has to play defense. We don't see, outside of perhaps New Hampshire, a place where Democrats have to do the same now that the Trump campaign has ceded Michigan."
2020 Election
Morning Joe busts Trump for trying to scam the public with a fake tax cut proposal
Taking up the executive orders signed by Donald Trump on Saturday, MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough pointed out a big loophole in the president's proposal for a tax cut, saying he is hiding the fact that voters will be on the hook for deferred taxes after the election.
After first pointing out the president's contempt for Americans struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the economy.
"It was a huge, gigantic nothingburger when you look through the policies at the end," Scarborough began. "In fact, some of the policies he put forth are going to hurt people, hurt small business owners the most. Again I go back to the payroll tax cuts -- economists, Republicans, Democrats, everybody is opposing this.