Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Heads will explode’: Twitter roars over ‘a Black woman taking down the NRA’ after NY AG reveals lawsuit

Published

1 min ago

on

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit on Thursday that seeks to “dissolve” the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The lawsuit accuses the NRA of various “illegal conduct” that includes misusing charitable funds, awarding contracts to close associates and buying the silence of former employees.

Many Twitter users reacted by noting that a Black woman could be responsible for “taking down” the NRA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A black woman destroying the NRA is a thing of beauty,” one commenter wrote. “Thank you Letitia James.”

Read some of the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Heads will explode’: Twitter roars over ‘a Black woman taking down the NRA’ after NY AG reveals lawsuit

Published

1 min ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit on Thursday that seeks to "dissolve" the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The lawsuit accuses the NRA of various "illegal conduct" that includes misusing charitable funds, awarding contracts to close associates and buying the silence of former employees.

Many Twitter users reacted by noting that a Black woman could be responsible for "taking down" the NRA.

"A black woman destroying the NRA is a thing of beauty," one commenter wrote. "Thank you Letitia James."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Regretful Trump voters get permission to abandon him from new Republican group

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Regretful Trump voters are working to give others the same permission to abandon the president.

Republican Voters Against Trump, a group created by conservative writer Bill Kristol and some other never-Trump conservatives, is hoping to persuade those who voted for the president in 2016 to vote against him this year, reported the New York Times Magazine.

“Hi, my name is Josh. I live in North Carolina, and I voted for Donald Trump,” said Josh Harrison, a 40-year-old exterminator who lives near Raleigh, North Carolina. “My bad, fam, not my proudest moment. I will not be voting for him again.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

MSNBC convenes panel of white Republicans who say Biden shouldn’t pick ‘divisive’ VP

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

MSNBC talked to a panel of white Republican voters this who said that they won't vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden if he picks a "divisive" woman to be vice president.

One member of the panel told correspondent Dasha Burns that he is "politically homeless" because of President Donald Trump.

"These are Republicans that feel lost in the current Republican Party," Burns explained. "And they are considering voting for Joe Biden."

"I have a very hard time -- as much as I don't want to vote for Trump -- voting for Biden if he were to nominate somebody of have somebody to be his running mate who is extremely divisive," Hal Ostrow said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image