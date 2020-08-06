‘Heads will explode’: Twitter roars over ‘a Black woman taking down the NRA’ after NY AG reveals lawsuit

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit on Thursday that seeks to “dissolve” the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The lawsuit accuses the NRA of various “illegal conduct” that includes misusing charitable funds, awarding contracts to close associates and buying the silence of former employees.

Many Twitter users reacted by noting that a Black woman could be responsible for “taking down” the NRA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A black woman destroying the NRA is a thing of beauty,” one commenter wrote. “Thank you Letitia James.”

Read some of the tweets below.

Damn ambitious black woman taking down the NRA! You love to see it! #NYAG — Trump is a virus! (@MrTamhas) August 6, 2020

LEAVE IT TO A BLACK WOMAN TO TAKE DOWN THE NRA! #LeticiaJames — tsunami, jonny (@jonathanxhd) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not lost on me that a Black woman is going to annihilate the NRA. AND I AM HERE FOR IT! Burn that useless organization to the damn ground. #LeticiaJames #NRA #TakeOutTheTrash — Scarlett Ramírez (@Tigresa_de1810) August 6, 2020

NRA finished off by a wonderful black woman! How sweet is this? — Mary Jo Feeley (@feeley_jo) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing would make me happier than AG James, a black woman, bringing down the NRA. pic.twitter.com/k4wtUstrL3 — Carly Concepcion (@CarLeeES13) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A black woman destroying the NRA is a thing of beauty. Thank you Letitia James 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/iYoPOJHmXA — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Black woman getting NRA out the paint. LOVE TO FUCKING SEE IT. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/ByYS1RiSq2 — good trouble (@0hbetave) August 6, 2020

Again, want it done? Ask a Black Woman. Go' head @TishJames. About time someone dared to address the foolishness that is the @NRA https://t.co/4GJYy9ajhk — Jennifer Grady (@jenngradybklyn) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s poetic justice that a black woman is standing up in New York City and taking down the NRA. That image is the icing on this cake. — Daniel (@surftone8) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm not sure what my father is going to be more pissed about. Dissolving the NRA, or that it's a badass Black woman doing it. Either way, I am smugly smiling. — Side-eye Pinkie Pie is Ambitious💛🐝 (@NYSnarkyMommie) August 6, 2020

Ha! So it will be a black woman that will work to dissolve the NRA … Yup black women pick up the trash and throw it out. Titi got this 😂🤷🏽‍♀️ — Spotyottydopalicous (@Seaux_Sassy) August 6, 2020

Our NY Attorney General, Letitia James, a black woman, is taking down the NRA heads. I will report any racist tweet I see from MAGA ppl pic.twitter.com/ONgiw2cHyg — Just Sam™ (@JustSam__) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A Black Woman is taking down the NRA. Do yall know how many funerals ive attended since my JR of HS of friends who have died of gun violence and PTSD from living in the shit? Do you know what this means for me? — Sydney A – A REP LAUREN UNDERWOOD STAN (@TheSydneyA) August 6, 2020

“Abolish the NRA!” – a Black woman with the power to do it — Elle Janelle || Lauren Richardson (@CantUnlaceME) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“..it’s clear that the #NRA HAS operated as a breeding ground for greed and abuse…” “There’s one set of laws. No one is above it. Not even the NRA.” Say that. Say that Black woman.

–@TishJames pic.twitter.com/hTDjwZZKWN — ALEX HAYNES (@AlexUnmuted) August 6, 2020

A black woman taking down the NRA? You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/E5Y0yy9MsM — Miles (@milesfromonline) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When you want to get shit done, send a black woman! #ripNRA ✊🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/9UQ7JP8Wtv — Olomo meta (@OlomoMeta) August 6, 2020

I got the chills a black woman worked to take down the NRA. Whew. — ABax. Esq. (@MaxineShaw08) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re too dumb to care about that. All they’ll see is a Black woman getting business done and they’re going to lose their minds. — Leslie Liberty (@hotskillet) August 6, 2020