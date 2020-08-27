Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s how Trump strong-armed the Secret Service into funneling money into his properties — costing taxpayers $900,000

Published

7 mins ago

on

Composite image, White House picture of President Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago

American taxpayers have paid another bill to President Donald Trump’s resorts and clubs because he couldn’t accommodate the necessary security that travels with the U.S. leader.

According to the Washington Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Fahrenthold, there was another hefty bill paid by taxpayers because Trump prefers to spend his weekends at his own properties instead of in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fahrenthold described a trip to Mar-a-Lago where all of the rooms near the president were booked, putting Secret Service in a difficult position.

“I do have a Beach Cabana available,” a Mar-a-Lago staff member told the Secret Service while planning for a March 2017 visit. “Across the street at the Beach Club, north end of the pool.”

Recently obtained emails showed that the Secret Service took a different tactic the next time, renting out rooms near Trump’s for two weeks at a time so that the club couldn’t rent them out to others.

“Saying ‘no’ to the Secret Service had made it a better customer,” wrote the Post. “The agency was paying for rooms on nights when Trump wasn’t even visiting — to be ready just in case Trump decided to go, one former Trump administration official said.”

A brilliant money-making plot for the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was his third week on the job when Trump fled to Mar-a-Lago, costing more than most people make in two months.

“On that trip, the Secret Service reserved a house, a cottage, two suites and two hotel rooms from the club to guard the president, according to newly released documents,” said the Post. “The Secret Service paid $10,660 for the weekend, federal records show. The Secret Service declined to comment for this article.

In the nearly four years Trump has been in office, he has spent the equivalent of one year at his own properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through these trips, Trump has brought the Trump Organization a stream of private revenue from federal agencies and GOP campaign groups,” said the report. “Federal spending records show that taxpayers have paid Trump’s businesses more than $900,000 since he took office. At least $570,000 came as a result of the president’s travel, according to a Post analysis.”

The Post obtained 265 pages of receipts and emails from the Secret Service in response to a lawsuit. Federal spending records showing the detailed breakdown of how the Trump Organization is profiting off of the Secret Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to the rentals at Mar-a-Lago, the documents show that the Trump Organization charged daily ‘resort fees’ to Secret Service agents guarding Vice President Pence in Las Vegas and in another instance asked agents to pay a $1,300 ‘furniture removal charge’ during a presidential visit to a Trump resort in Scotland.”

The documents also show the payments that the Trump Org. scored from Republican and conservative groups hosting meetings or events at Trump properties. They’ve totaled at least $3.8 million in fees, the Post determined.

Trump “tried to award the massive Group of Seven summit to his Doral resort in Miami, dropping the idea after a public backlash,” the Post recalled. “He filmed video messages for big-spending private clients at Mar-a-Lago. He suggested that Pence visit a Trump property in Ireland, according to the vice president’s chief of staff. Pence then shuttled back and forth across Ireland, at U.S. taxpayer expense, to do government business on one coast and stay at Trump’s hotel on the other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the biggest money-maker has been for Trump to simply visit his properties and charge American taxpayers so his entourage can follow.

When asked to comment about the Trump Organization, the White lashed out at the Post instead of answering questions.

“The Washington Post is blatantly interfering with the business relationships of the Trump Organization, and it must stop,” White House spokesman Judd Deere wrote in a statement. “Please be advised that we are building up a very large ‘dossier’ on the many false David Fahrenthold and others stories as they are a disgrace to journalism and the American people.”

Deere never answered the question.

It’s still unknown just how much money the U.S. government has paid to the Trump Organization as financial filings are often ignored. The Secret Service is supposed to file their spending to the U.S. Congress twice a year, but since Trump has been in office, they have missed all but two of those required reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the extensive report at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump-loving dirty tricksters named in robocall that’s spreading lies about mail-in voting in Michigan

Published

1 min ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, the infamously inept Trump-loving dirty tricksters best known for their botched attempt to smear former special counsel Robert Mueller, have been named in a new robocall that aims to misinform Michigan voters about mail-in voting.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Thursday posted an audio clip of a robocall that Michigan residents have been receiving that is filled with false information about mail-in voting.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Trump strong-armed the Secret Service into funneling money into his properties — costing taxpayers $900,000

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

American taxpayers have paid another bill to President Donald Trump's resorts and clubs because he couldn't accommodate the necessary security that travels with the U.S. leader.

According to the Washington Post's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Fahrenthold, there was another hefty bill paid by taxpayers because Trump prefers to spend his weekends at his own properties instead of in Washington.

Fahrenthold described a trip to Mar-a-Lago where all of the rooms near the president were booked, putting Secret Service in a difficult position.

“I do have a Beach Cabana available,” a Mar-a-Lago staff member told the Secret Service while planning for a March 2017 visit. “Across the street at the Beach Club, North end of the pool.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New Lincoln Project ad contrasts Trump’s crudeness with Biden’s decency

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden hasn't made it a secret that he once suffered from a debilitating stutter. While he still fights it to this day, one major way he gives back is by staying in contact with children who suffer from the same affliction.

In a new ad from the GOP-led group, the Lincoln Project, Biden is shown talking to one of those young people and encouraging him that he's smart and he can overcome the struggle.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and his staff has taken a different path.

https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1207876248896200705

“Donald Trump lacks even a modicum of courtesy, humility, and respect,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen in a release. “In Joe Biden, we have the opportunity to elect someone with an abundance of those characteristics, but who is also a sharp, effective, and focused leader. America needs and deserves a president that actually represents her people.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image