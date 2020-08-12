Quantcast
Here’s how Trump’s ‘nasty’ jab at Kamala reveals his misunderstanding of women

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has reprised one of his most common attacks on women — “nasty” — to describe Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

On Wednesday, writing for The New York Times, Katie Rogers broke down how the president’s continual attacks on women in politics — combined with his characterization of women voters — reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of modern gender norms.

“After Joseph R. Biden Jr., the presumptive Democratic nominee, announced on Tuesday that Ms. Harris would be his running mate, Mr. Trump wasted no time sorting her into the “nasty” camp, a category occupied by the last woman to run against him on a Democratic ticket,” wrote Rogers. “Attacks soon followed. On Wednesday morning, after his allies on Fox News had spent the evening comparing Ms. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, to unethical ‘time-share salesmen’ and ‘payday lenders,’ Mr. Trump crowed that the American ‘suburban housewife’ — a label used by the president to play into white racist fears about neighborhood integration efforts — would be on his side in November.”

“Just as public attitudes on racism have shifted, threatening to turn the president and his embrace of the Confederacy into a living relic, his views on American women — particularly the suburban ones — are similarly anachronistic,” wrote Rogers. “According to data compiled by Lyman Stone, a research fellow at the Institute for Family Studies who studies population, suburban stay-at-home wives make up only about 4 percent of the American population. In a more detailed look at the data, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in 2019 that the labor force participation rate for women with children under 6 was 66 percent. For mothers with children aged 6 to 17, the labor force participation rate was 77 percent.”

Most ominously for the president, suburban women are paying attention to his lack of understanding of their lives. A recent NPR/NewsHour/Marist poll showed 66 percent of suburban women disapprove of Trump’s job performance.


Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper unleashes tweetstorm after Trump campaign twists his words on Charlottesville to attack Biden and Harris

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

CNN host Jake Tapper took to Twitter Wednesday evening after President Donald Trump's campaign sent out talking points twisting Tapper's words and those of his political panel.

According to Tapper, the talking points mischaracterize Tapper to make it sound like he was defending Trump's claims of "very fine people on both sides" of the Charlottesville rally. The Charlottesville rally, as you might recall, was a gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis who chanted "Jews will not replace us," and ran a car into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer.

Breaking Banner

Florida ‘church’ officials selling bleach as a miracle COVID cure arrested in Colombia: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a pair of Florida men who used a scam "church" to push people to drink bleach as a COVID-19 cure, have been arrested in Colombia.

"The father and son duo, Mark and Joseph Grenon, were arrested in Santa Marta for allegedly selling their 'Miracle Mineral Solution' across Colombia, the United States, and Africa," reported Madeline Charbonneau. "U.S. authorities conducted a raid in July on the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, of which Mark Grenon is the leader, after Mark, Joseph, Jonathan, and Jordan Grenon were accused of selling the same bleach product as a coronavirus cure. The locations of Jonathan and Jordan Grenon remain unknown."

Breaking Banner

Trump’s postmaster general caught making cash off of post office contracts: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

CNN.com outed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for continuing to hold a stake in a company that the United States Postal Service uses as a contractor.

Reporting Wednesday, CNN revealed that DeJoy's investment in XPO Logistics is a serious conflict of interest.

"Outside experts who spoke to CNN were shocked that ethics officials at the postal service approved this arrangement, which allows DeJoy to keep at least $30 million in XPO holdings," said the report. "Raising further alarms, on the same day in June that DeJoy divested large amounts of Amazon shares, he purchased stock options giving him the right to buy new shares of Amazon at a price much lower than their current market price, according to the disclosures."

