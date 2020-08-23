Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why John Oliver called the GOP-led Senate report on Russia the most ignored story of the week

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo: Screen capture

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver summed up the week’s news by saying that that one of the most important things that happened flew largely under the radar: The GOP-led Senate committee that confirmed President Donald Trump conspired with Russia to win the 2016 election.

“It’s something that we already knew, but it’s still nice to have it in writing,” said Oliver. “Now this report does have new details too. Besides Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort’s ‘willingness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with Russian intelligence services’ as a ‘grave national intelligence threat.’ Not only that, it details how Roger Stone not only tried to get WikiLeaks to drop damaging emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair just as the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape came out. While Trump denied knowledge of Stone’s activities to Robert Mueller, this report has put one hell of an asterisk on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the fact that the president lied under oath to Mueller that he hadn’t spoken to Stone about WikiLeaks. If the president is kicked out of office in November, he could easily be charged with lying under oath. If he wins, the statute of limitations would likely expire by the time he was out of office.

“Not only did everyone naturally assume that, but it’s also impossible that Trump wouldn’t remember that conversation,” said Oliver. “How could anyone forget talking to Roger Stone? A man who can best be described as visually too f*cking much.”

He noted that the fact the report came from the GOP is even more of a damning indictment of Trump.

“Underscoring just how important the election in November is,” he noted.

His comments come after a report where he complained about the Democratic convention, which he said focused too much on attacking Donald Trump, talking about compassion and empathy and not enough about what they’ll do to fix all of the problems Trump has made with his presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full opener below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republicans ridiculed for not having a platform and just being a ‘cult’: ‘Hilariously pathetic and terrifying’

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

The Republican Convention would normally have many meetings among party loyalists and state chairs working on updates to the GOP platform. But this year, there won't be a Republican Party platform. The new platform is supporting Trump, the party said in a press release.

What they have done, however, is copy and paste the platform from 2016, which trashes the current administration. They meant for it to be an attack on former President Barack Obama, but it doesn't say the name.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George, Kellyanne and Claudia Conway announce they’re stepping back and getting offline for ‘family’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he would be stepping down from his position at the super PAC that has served as such a huge point of contention for President Donald Trump.

https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1297719430697426946

The Washington Post similarly reported Sunday evening that Conway announced that she'd be stepping down from the White House at the end of the month.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump tries to explain to Fox News why ‘transparency’ is more important than healthcare during COVID-19 pandemic

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News Steve Hilton in an interview where he attempted to explain healthcare isn't as important as transparency.

"Transparency. I approved transparency. That's bigger than health care. The people I had working on it, one of them is like the all-time expert on transparency, highly respected man, doctor. He said, 'sir, if you get this approved, this is bigger than health care,'" said Trump.

Hilton asked how that helps people, to which Trump claimed that people would be able to negotiate their own prices. It may be difficult for someone to check around for the cheapest option if they're in an ambulance, however.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image