Herman Cain’s Twitter account downplays the threat of COVID-19 one month after it killed him

A month after Herman Cain died from coronavirus, his Twitter account is pushing coronavirus misinformation.

As The Week points out, Cain’s Twitter account tweeted, then deleted, a post that linked to an article that suggests most coronavirus patients die from an underlying condition other than the virus. The tweet included the caption, “It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be.”

A deleted tweet from Herman Cain’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/cuHMjN4LV1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2020

After deleting the tweet, Cain’s account shared another article — this time directly from Cain’s website — with the caption, “The summer ‘second wave’ really hasn’t come close to the original spike, and it isn’t showing signs it will.”