Quantcast
Connect with us

Herman Cain’s Twitter account downplays the threat of COVID-19 one month after it killed him

Published

26 mins ago

on

Herman Cain at Trump's Tulsa rally (Twitter)

A month after Herman Cain died from coronavirus, his Twitter account is pushing coronavirus misinformation.

As The Week points out, Cain’s Twitter account tweeted, then deleted, a post that linked to an article that suggests most coronavirus patients die from an underlying condition other than the virus. The tweet included the caption, “It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After deleting the tweet, Cain’s account shared another article — this time directly from Cain’s website — with the caption, “The summer ‘second wave’ really hasn’t come close to the original spike, and it isn’t showing signs it will.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ben Crump says ‘no calls’ from Trump after Kayleigh McEnany claims he’s ‘efforting outreach’ to Blake family

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday said that his office had received "no calls" from President Donald Trump's staff shortly after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued to insist that the administration was "efforting outreach" to Jacob Blake's family.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson asked Crump if he had been contacted prior to Trump's scheduled visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"My office has received no calls to set up any kind of meeting," Crump told Jackson. "I know when Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris wanted to make contact with the family, they simply called my office and we coordinated to meet."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I can’t use it?’ White cop suspended for repeatedly using racial slur

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

A South Carolina police officer has been suspended after he was caught on video using a racial slur.

Columbia police Sgt. Chad Walker and several other officers were called to a bar allegedly violating the governor's order limiting the sale of alcohol as part of coronavirus restrictions, and a Black patron there called Walker, who is white, the slur, reported WACH-TV.

"Afterwards, as Walker and patrons were outside, there was a heated exchange between them, including Walker’s repeated use of a racial slur," the department said in a statement. "The entire incident was captured on Walker’s body-worn camera and citizens’ cell phone video."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Herman Cain’s Twitter account downplays the threat of COVID-19 one month after it killed him

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

A month after Herman Cain died from coronavirus, his Twitter account is pushing coronavirus misinformation.

As The Week points out, Cain's Twitter account tweeted, then deleted, a post that linked to an article that suggests most coronavirus patients die from an underlying condition other than the virus. The tweet included the caption, "It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be."

Continue Reading
 
 