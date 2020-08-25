Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He’s going to be unleashed’: Former GOP DOJ officials paint ‘apocalyptic’ portrait of a second Trump term

Published

8 mins ago

on

Several former Department of Justice employees who were appointed by Republican presidents are issuing a dire warning about what will happen to the rule of law if President Donald Trump wins a second term.

In an interview with Politico, former deputy attorney general Donald B. Ayer said that Trump would face even fewer constraints in a second term than he has in his first term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think a lot of us are extremely alarmed, frankly, at the threat of autocracy,” said Ayer, who was appointed by former President George H.W. Bush. “He’s going to be unleashed if he gets a second term. I don’t know what’s going to stop him.”

Other officials who joined Ayer in denouncing Trump and throwing their weight behind Democratic rival Joe Biden include Charles Fried, former U.S. solicitor general under the Reagan administration; Peter Keisler, former U.S. acting attorney general under George W. Bush; Paul Rosenweig, who served in the department of Homeland Security under George W. Bush; and Robert Shanks, former U.S. deputy assistant attorney general in the Reagan administration.

“There’s no reasonable choice here at all,” Ayer said. “Trump is a person who is utterly unfit to serve. I don’t want to be apocalyptic but if he were reelected then all of the tendencies that we’ve seen in the first term — and they keep getting scarier and scarier.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He’s going to be unleashed’: Former GOP DOJ officials paint ‘apocalyptic’ portrait of a second Trump term

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Several former Department of Justice employees who were appointed by Republican presidents are issuing a dire warning about what will happen to the rule of law if President Donald Trump wins a second term.

In an interview with Politico, former deputy attorney general Donald B. Ayer said that Trump would face even fewer constraints in a second term than he has in his first term.

"I think a lot of us are extremely alarmed, frankly, at the threat of autocracy," said Ayer, who was appointed by former President George H.W. Bush. "He’s going to be unleashed if he gets a second term. I don’t know what’s going to stop him."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump mulls skirting regulatory procedures in order to rush coronavirus vaccine by election: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has mulled skirting regulatory procedures in order to fast-track the authorization of a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day, according to The Financial Times.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s plans to steal the election go well beyond the mail

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Donald Trump is interfering with the U.S. Postal Service, in an apparent attempt to steal the 2020 election. He has repeatedly and publicly confessed to this scheme. For example, Trump has said that the post office must be denied additional funding because it would help facilitate mail-in voting — which he has previously said would hurt his chances of re-election chances. Trump has also said that mail-in voting is fraudulent and must be stopped. (There is virtually no evidence of such fraud.) He has also said that mail-in ballots may not be counted for "months or years" — a gesture toward his evident desire to remain president indefinitely.This article first appeared in Salon

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image