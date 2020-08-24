‘Highly disturbing’: Bystander who filmed Wisconsin shooting speaks out
On Monday, CNN’s Erin Burnett interviewed Raysean White, the bystander who shoot the mobile footage of a police officer shooting Kenosha resident Jacob Blake in the back seven times in front of his children.
“You are narrating what you saw here, and obviously you saw a lot that happened before that was so disturbing you decided to start filming it,” said Burnett. “Your video is the reason tens of millions of Americans now know about Jacob Blake and what happened here. I mean, how does it make you feel, as a Black man yourself, to actually see this happen? Where you were, to be the one who was able to pick up your phone and film it?”
“It is disturbing to actually look out my window where I live and see this man get shot by the police seven times. It is highly disturbing for me,” said White. “But I’m pretty sure Jacob’s kids were more traumatized than anybody during the whole situation. They were in the car. After the shooting, the mom of one of the children pulled Jacob out of the car, and that was very disturbing to look at. He’s that close to these shots. He sees his dad in that condition. A 6-year-old child. It is highly disturbing.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Highly disturbing’: Bystander who filmed Wisconsin shooting speaks out about what he saw
On Monday, CNN's Erin Burnett interviewed Raysean White, the bystander who shoot the mobile footage of a police officer shooting Kenosha resident Jacob Blake in the back seven times in front of his children.
"You are narrating what you saw here, and obviously you saw a lot that happened before that was so disturbing you decided to start filming it," said Burnett. "Your video is the reason tens of millions of Americans now know about Jacob Blake and what happened here. I mean, how does it make you feel, as a Black man yourself, to actually see this happen? Where you were, to be the one who was able to pick up your phone and film it?"
2020 Election
The GOP’s 2016 platform was meant to attack Obama — but it now reads like a searing indictment of Trump’s presidency
On June 10, John J. Pitney, Jr. — author of the book “Un-American: The Fake Patriotism of Donald J. Trump,” took a look at the Republican Party’s 2016 platform in a Twitter thread. That platform was meant to attack President Barack Obama, but as Pitney’s thread demonstrated, it now reads like an indictment of Trump’s presidency. And journalist Napp Nazworth has responded to Pitney’s thread with a Twitter thread of his own.
On June 10, Pitney tweeted, “The Republican National Committee has decided to rerun its 2016 platform. Some planks will be.... awkward.”
The Republican National Committee has decided to rerun its 2016 platform. Some planks will be ... awkward.
CNN
‘Where’s the evidence?’ GOP lawmaker gets stumped on CNN after railing against mail-in voting
On CNN Monday, Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) tried to defend President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about mail-in voting — only to be fact-checked in real time by anchor Jim Sciutto.
"I want to ask you about mail-in voting because, as you know, the president claimed with an increase in mail-in voting, this will be the 'most rigged election in history,'" said Sciutto. "Georgia, where you're from is one of 34 states that offers mail-in voting without an excuse. It's done so since 2005. Do you believe that policy needs to be reversed in Georgia?"
"Two different things," said Hice. "You have absentee voting been here for a long time. No one that I know of is opposed to absentee ballots."