House committee moves to hold Mike Pompeo in contempt for defying subpoenas
According to reports, House Foreign Affairs chairman Eliot Engel has announced that the committee will “will begin work on a resolution holding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt” over his defiance of subpoenas issued by the panel.
“I gave Mr. Pompeo ample opportunity to fulfill my request for documents, which I first made more than three months ago,” Engel said in his announcement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Just in: House Foreign Affairs chairman Eliot Engel announces that the committee “will begin work on a resolution holding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt” over his defiance of subpoenas issued by the panel pic.twitter.com/4ZTGxWJwBB
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 28, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: