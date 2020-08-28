Quantcast
House committee moves to hold Mike Pompeo in contempt for defying subpoenas

Published

23 mins ago

on

Sec. of State Mike Pompeo (Photo: Shutterstock)

According to reports, House Foreign Affairs chairman Eliot Engel has announced that the committee will “will begin work on a resolution holding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt” over his defiance of subpoenas issued by the panel.

“I gave Mr. Pompeo ample opportunity to fulfill my request for documents, which I first made more than three months ago,” Engel said in his announcement.

Florida cop caused 92-year-old woman to bleed when he handcuffed her for rolling a stop sign

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

A deputy in Florida's Lee County this week was placed on paid administrative leave when he caused a 92-year-old woman to bleed after handcuffing her in her own driveway after she rolled through a stop sign.

Local news station NBC 2 reports that Bonita Springs resident Dorothy Friedenreich was driving back home from the store when she apparently missed a stop sign.

She saw police lights in back of her and pulled into her driveway.

The woman got out of her car and started to walk away from the deputy, who proceeded to grab her by the arms and press them behind her back.

Continue Reading
 

GOP congressman publicly denounced by his own sister for being ‘intertwined’ with Trump

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

The sister of Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) took to Facebook to slam her brother for being "intertwined" with President Trump after he voted against funding for the Postal Service last weekend.

"Enough is enough," Carol Del Prince wrote in her post on Sunday. "You don’t serve the people who 'elected' you in the very gerrymandered 1st District of Ohio. We The People need better representation in Washington. You’re so intertwined with Trump and his corrupt administration that you’ve lost your way. No amount of pizza can change your record and actions since January 2017."

Del Prince even invited Chabot's Democratic opponent to put a campaign sign in her yard.

Continue Reading
 
 
