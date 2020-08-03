Quantcast
House Dems subpoena top Pompeo aides in probe of fired inspector general

Published

5 mins ago

on

House Democrats have hit four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with subpoenas in their investigation over the firing of former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports that Democrats have sent subpoenas to Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary of State for Management; Marik String, Acting State Department Legal Adviser; Michael Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs; and Toni A. Porter, Senior Adviser.

Linick was fired earlier this year while he was in the middle of conducting some politically sensitive investigations, including a probe into whether the Trump administration made illegal arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Linick’s office was also reportedly investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for hosting exclusive taxpayer-funded dinners for top business executives.


2020 Election

‘Disaster and disgrace’: Regretful Trump voter disgusted by his handling of COVID-19 and race relations

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Joe Biden has opened a four-point lead over President Donald Trump in Ohio, which the Republican won by twice that margin four years ago.

A survey conducted by Your Voice Ohio found the Democratic candidate leading Trump by 46-42, and Biden seems to be peeling off some of the president's past supporters in the state, reported the Columbus Dispatch.

Breaking Banner

White House suddenly orders ‘mandatory’ COVID-19 testing for presidential staff

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

White House employees will now be subject to mandatory testing for COVID-19, an official said on Monday.

In a statement to CNN's Jim Acosta, the unnamed White House official said that staffers working near President Donald Trump would be forced to undergo randomized testing.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of the entire White House Complex, randomized testing of Executive Office of the President staff, which has been ongoing for several months, will become mandatory rather than voluntary," the official said.

White House employees reportedly received an email Monday morning with a stern warning.

