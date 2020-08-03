House Dems subpoena top Pompeo aides in probe of fired inspector general

House Democrats have hit four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with subpoenas in their investigation over the firing of former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports that Democrats have sent subpoenas to Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary of State for Management; Marik String, Acting State Department Legal Adviser; Michael Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs; and Toni A. Porter, Senior Adviser.

Linick was fired earlier this year while he was in the middle of conducting some politically sensitive investigations, including a probe into whether the Trump administration made illegal arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Linick’s office was also reportedly investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for hosting exclusive taxpayer-funded dinners for top business executives.