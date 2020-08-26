GOP’s Rick Santorum clashes with CNN host after claiming Trump supported peaceful protesters
On CNN Wednesday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) clashed with anchor Alisyn Camerota over the violence unfolding in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a “vigilante” evidently opened fire on civil rights protesters Tuesday night.
“I don’t know of anybody that supports vigilante justice. I mean, that man running with a long gun through a crowd and shooting people, I mean, that’s — it reminds me of, similar to a school shooting,” said Santorum. But he added, “The reality is that protesters were not just protesting. They were doing much more than protesting and have been for many nights there. That’s the problem. We need to address that issue … I mean, you know, protesting is one thing and legitimately going out there and peacefully protesting. Violently protesting is a crime.”
“How is protesting a crime?” said Camerota. “There are so many peaceful protesters and then the looters, they’re different than the peaceful protesters.” The argument continued for several minutes.
“[Trump]’s certainly supported the peaceful protests and certainly condemned obviously, you know, the Gorge Floyd incident,” said Santorum.
“How did the president support peaceful protests?” said Camerota. “He used tear gas and rubber bullets or batons on them outside of Lafayette Park. How has he supported peaceful protesting?”
“Remember, they were asked to leave, they violated the orders to leave the area,” said Santorum.
“They were still within curfew,” said Camerota. “They weren’t given much time, Rick. They were legally protesting and they came in and beat them and gassed them.”
“Look, there is excess and abuses unfortunately when it comes to managing crowds, things get out of control,” said Santorum. “Things get out of control because people don’t follow instructions.”
“That’s not true, Rick. It’s not true,” said Camerota.
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Melania’s attempt to soften ‘abusive’ Trump’s image will flop: Ex-White House official
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday predicted that first lady Melania Trump's efforts to soften her husband's image at the Republican National Convention would flop the minute the president starts tweeting again.
In analyzing the first lady's speech, Scaramucci said she deserved praise for showing empathy toward the families of Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus and towards protesters who are demonstrating against police brutality.
2020 Election
‘It’s only getting worse’: Ex-Ted Cruz spokeswoman issues dire warning about Trump’s threats to the election
A former spokeswoman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday gave an alarming analysis of what is happening in the United States, especially in light of deadly clashes in Kenosha, Wisconsin that reportedly involved an armed vigilante shooting demonstrators.
In particular, Carpenter noted how the president potentially broke the law by using his pardon powers as part of a stunt at a political convention -- and she said that it foreshadows how he will abuse his office even more to maintain power.
Breaking Banner
Liberty professor says students are questioning their faith in the wake of Falwell Jr. scandal
Liberty University students are questioning their faith after it became clear that Jerry Falwell Jr. ignored the stringent morality rules of the conservative Christian Evangelical school.
In an interview with CNN, Karen Swallow Prior, who previously taught at Liberty now serves as a research professor at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, explained that many are struggling from the Falwell incident.