GOP’s Rick Santorum clashes with CNN host after claiming Trump supported peaceful protesters

On CNN Wednesday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) clashed with anchor Alisyn Camerota over the violence unfolding in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a “vigilante” evidently opened fire on civil rights protesters Tuesday night.

“I don’t know of anybody that supports vigilante justice. I mean, that man running with a long gun through a crowd and shooting people, I mean, that’s — it reminds me of, similar to a school shooting,” said Santorum. But he added, “The reality is that protesters were not just protesting. They were doing much more than protesting and have been for many nights there. That’s the problem. We need to address that issue … I mean, you know, protesting is one thing and legitimately going out there and peacefully protesting. Violently protesting is a crime.”

“How is protesting a crime?” said Camerota. “There are so many peaceful protesters and then the looters, they’re different than the peaceful protesters.” The argument continued for several minutes.

“[Trump]’s certainly supported the peaceful protests and certainly condemned obviously, you know, the Gorge Floyd incident,” said Santorum.

“How did the president support peaceful protests?” said Camerota. “He used tear gas and rubber bullets or batons on them outside of Lafayette Park. How has he supported peaceful protesting?”

“Remember, they were asked to leave, they violated the orders to leave the area,” said Santorum.

“They were still within curfew,” said Camerota. “They weren’t given much time, Rick. They were legally protesting and they came in and beat them and gassed them.”

“Look, there is excess and abuses unfortunately when it comes to managing crowds, things get out of control,” said Santorum. “Things get out of control because people don’t follow instructions.”

“That’s not true, Rick. It’s not true,” said Camerota.

Watch below: