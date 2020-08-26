How the heck did our politics get here? Historian Rick Perlstein has the answer in his fourth book, ‘Reaganland.’
CHICAGO — There is a historian who lives in Edgewater who is changing the way we think about American political history. Specifically, he’s been altering the way we think about the 60-year rise of the conservative right, from its floundering days of Barry Goldwater to the Reagan Revolution, depositing seeds that rose into a Trump. His name is Rick Perlstein and he’s become, as Slate put it, “the pre-eminent historian of modern conservatism.” Yet he was never an academic, and has never taught regularly. His research of choice is more likely to be a mountain of old newspapers than legislation, a…
Republicans tout Trump’s economic record despite COVID-19 setbacks
Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing on the second day of their convention that Trump's leadership was crucial to revitalize the economy and preserve religious freedom.
Republicans sought to reshape the narrative on the economy, ignoring millions of jobs lost to the coronavirus pandemic, which has cost more than 177,000 Americans their lives.
An array of officials and everyday Americans cited Trump's efforts to loosen economic regulations, put "America First" in trade deals and support religious freedom as reasons to back him in the Nov. 3 election against Biden, Barack Obama's former vice president.
Hillary Clinton urges Biden not to concede in close election
Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, said Tuesday that this year's Democratic challenger Joe Biden should refuse to concede until all votes are counted in a tight and possibly drawn-out contest.
Clinton said that possible delays in tallying ballots -- with mail-in voting set to reach unprecedented levels -- mean Biden must hold back from accepting defeat initially.
"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out and, eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side," Clinton said in an interview with Showtime's "The Circus."
‘I almost fell out of my chair’: Widespread shock over Melania’s claims about Trump
First lady Melania Trump addressed the Republican National Committee Convention on Tuesday evening.
The partisan political speech was given from the White House, with the first lady speaking behind the official presidential seal.
Here is some of what people were saying about the claims in here speech:
First Lady Melania Trump offers well-wishes to all impacted by coronavirus, as she looks out upon a large White House crowd not wearing face coverings, which health experts say is critical to stopping the rapid spread of the deadly virus. #RNC2020