‘I could have died’: Arizona Trump voters beg friends to take COVID seriously after getting hospitalized

A pair of Arizona residents who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 are now imploring their friends to not make the same mistake they did when they refused to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
In an interview with CNN, Debi and Michael Patterson told reporter Omar Jimenez that they laughed off public health recommendations about protecting themselves against the disease.
“It was almost like a joke in our group of friends,” Debi Patterson explained.
“Did you hang out with your friends as normal?” he asked, to which she nodded her head.
Debi had to be hospitalized and put on oxygen after coming down with the disease in June — and she says she still hasn’t fully recovered.
“Over a month later, how are you now?” Jimenez asked.
“Well, obviously, still short of breath, coughing, just the fatigue and dizziness, headaches almost daily,” she replied. “It’s almost like somebody hit you in the head.”
She and her husband ended the interview by warning everyone to be careful and follow public health experts’ recommendations.
“Keep your distances and wear a fricking mask,” Michael said.
“It’s ridiculous not to take this seriously,” Debi said. “I could have died just like the next person.”
Watch the video below.
On CNN Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tore into President Donald Trump for his suggestion in a new interview that he has done "more for Black Americans" than anyone else, during a discussion on the late civil rights leader John Lewis.
"What do you think about when President Trump says he personally has done more for Black Americans than anyone else?" said anchor Alisyn Camerota.
"He's delusional. He's a narcissist and he is delusional," said Bottoms. "The only person that believes that is him. He's done nothing for African-Americans in this country, and to speak that in the same sentence as speaking of John Lewis is almost blasphemous."
With less than 100 days to go before the election and his polling numbers in free-fall, the president has been getting input from unofficial advisers like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) who have urged him to use some of the campaign tricks that served him well in 2016 -- but others close to the president say they won't work this time.
President Donald Trump's father set in motion the emotional pathologies that may ultimately destroy American democracy, according to Ronald Reagan's daughter.
Patti Davis said her father, like any other powerful man, remained a son who longed for his father's approval and lessons in manhood, and she describes in a new column for The Daily Beast how the presidents she's known personally were shaped by their paternal relationships.
"My father was the son of an alcoholic, whose drinking binges often left the family without money to pay bills," Davis wrote. "I have long felt that to understand Ronald Reagan, you have to understand that everything he was and did bounced off the fact that he was the child of an alcoholic. When he became a successful actor, he hired his father to answer his fan mail, wanting to give his father something to occupy himself with so that hopefully he wouldn’t drink. It worked for a while, until it didn’t."