‘I don’t even know where to start’: CNN analyst tears into Trump’s plan to give re-nomination speech at White House

On CNN Wednesday, CNN analyst Dana Bash slammed President Donald Trump’s new plan to give the GOP re-nomination speech at the White House.

“I mean, I don’t even know where to start,” said Bash. “There is a law called the Hatch Act, where it says that you’re not supposed to politic from government grounds. The president is exempt from that, so it may be legal grounds for him to stand on, relatively firmly, to do this at the White House. There are questions about the aides that are working for him to do it. But let’s just talk about whether it’s appropriate.”

“I know a lot of people are going to laugh saying, appropriate, that ship sailed a long time ago. But this is different,” added Bash. “This is the president of the United States accepting a political party’s nomination for re-election, and to use the backdrop of the White House, the power of the incumbency takes the kind of meshing of the two to a whole other level, and that might have been the trial balloon to see whether it floats or bombs. And we’ll see what happens with that.”

